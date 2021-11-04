T-Mobile adds free year of Paramount+ for subscribers

T-Mobile US Inc. will offer a free year of the Paramount+ streaming service under an agreement with ViacomCBS Inc., extending the mobile carrier’s effort to attract new customers through giveaways.

The service will be made available to both T-Mobile and Sprint subscribers on regular monthly plans, as well as any of its home internet consumers, the Bellevue, Washington-based wireless carrier said in a statement today. The service begins Nov. 9 and is open to both new and existing Paramount+ subscribers.

T-Mobile has been piling on the streaming-service giveaways as competition cranks up among wireless carriers racing to sign new subscribers to higher-priced plans. The carrier pioneered the video promotions when it started including Netflix with its wireless service plans, and in August added a free year of Apple TV+.

For ViacomCBS, the deal adds momentum to CEO Bob Bakish’s plan to use beloved entertainment properties like SpongeBob SquarePants and Star Trek to build a direct relationship with viewers as the cable TV business fades.

