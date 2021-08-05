Taco Bell picks Cashmere as first-ever 'culture agency of record'
Taco Bell has named Cashmere as its first "culture agency of record" in a move to grow its consumer base, including with younger generations.
Taco Bell did not provide details on the exact scope of Cashmere's remit but the chain announced it would continue working with Deutsch LA as its lead creative agency and Edelman as its PR shop. Cashmere's duties will span corporate, consumer, franchisee, and internal operations for the Yum Brands-owned chain.
The restaurant chain known for its Mexican-inspired cravings menu and late-night hours has a history of innovative marketing. Taco Bell has previously used sports, gaming, and music as promotional marketing tactics, and will now look to Cashmere, to advertise in culture in new ways. The Los Angeles based-agency—which describes itself as "deeply immersed in today’s music, art, lifestyle, sports and fashion scenes"—has worked with clients such as Google, DoorDash, Facebook, Amazon, Hulu, Disney+, AppleTV+, Adidas and Netflix. This year it was recognized as one of Ad Age’s 2021’s A-List Standout Agencies.
Taco Bell stated in a press release that Cashmere was the first and only agency it considered for the role. It cited a need to hire an agency that could add a layer of cultural nuance and serve as an important filter while its other shops focused on their respective scopes.
“There’s no agency more well-equipped to build and synthesize authentic connections with new generations and communities and help build our future. We feel honored to tap into their superpower,” says Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell.
King adds that Cashmere presented a different way of marketing compared to other agencies, and the need to onboard them was urgent.
“The world has changed rapidly in the last 18 months especially. With an evolution and shift in culture caused by new social and technology platforms, along with generations coming of age, many large brands are engaging partners fluent in social nuance to serve as an important filter for everything we do,” says King.
Cashmere Founder and Chairman Ted Chung says his agency is a collective of diverse people who bring unique value to their clients and their businesses, covering topics ranging from political and social justice issues or pop culture trends.
“The evolution and shift we’re seeing in culture caused by tech and social platforms has really changed the game and created endless, new ways for brands to show up in people’s lives. That’s where we come in,” Chung says.
“Taco Bell is one of the most innovative and globally iconic fast food brands of our time whose distinct commitment to culture transcends boundaries,” says Chung.
Chung says he admires Taco Bell’s inventive nature to infuse into and connect with culture throughout its 60-year history. He highlighted multiculturalism as one of the founding principles of his agency.
For Taco Bell's King, it’s important to partner with agencies that help the nation's 4th-largest restaurant chain become a leader in culture in an ever-changing world while being able to effectively collaborate with its existing agency partners.
“Building a successful client-agency relationship takes time -- this includes mutual respect and trust, consistency and collaboration, candor and transparency,” says Chung.