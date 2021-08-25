Target hires Google retail exec to head media business

Nearly a year after the former head of Roundel, Target’s internal media business, decamped for competitor Bed Bath & Beyond, her replacement has been found. Target said today that Sarah Travis will join the company as president of Roundel, effective Sept. 13.
Travis most recently held the post of managing director of retail at Google, where she worked for 13 years. At Target, she’ll report to Cara Sylvester, who was named exec VP and chief marketing and digital officer earlier this year, replacing Rick Gomez, who was promoted to chief food and beverage officer at the Minneapolis-based retail chain.
