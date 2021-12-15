Target increases Black community investment with Revolt TV pitch show

Target plans to give away $500,000 through the course of the show; the winner is guaranteed $200,000 and all 12 contestants will receive at least $5,000 in funding. The first, second and third place winners will receive between $5,000 and $20,000. In addition, the four finalists will each be able to meet with a Target executive for advice and mentorship. However, winning the contest does not automatically guarantee a spot on Target’s store shelves, according to a Target spokeswoman.

“Bet on Black” will air on Revolt’s digital platforms on Jan. 10 and then all other platforms, including TV, on Jan. 11.

The new show follows earlier commitments from Target, which has pledged to spend at least 5% of its annual media dollars with Black-owned companies starting next year. The chain has also said it will spend $2 billion with Black-owned companies and increase its products from Black-owned businesses to more than 500 in stores and online within the next four years. Target’s recent holiday spot featured families celebrating a diverse number of holidays such as Hanukkah, Christmas, Diwali and the Lunar New Year. Recent advertising has included products from Black-owned brands such as Black Cards Revoked.

Target’s Cara Sylvester, who was promoted to executive VP and chief marketing and digital officer early this year, recently talked to Ad Age about the retailer’s strategy.

“If we are going to take a guest-first approach, that means embracing our responsibility to be a brand for all,” she said, noting Target’s focus on diversity, equity and inclusion in marketing, on store shelves, and in the store experience for customers. “We’re asking ourselves different questions and ensuring we’re making progress across every touchpoint,” she said.