Taylor Swift’s new album—how Sephora, Sweetgreen and other brands are reacting to ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

The midnight drop of ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ had some brands working into the wee hours of the morning
By Phoebe Bain. Published on April 19, 2024.
How FTC’s new noncompete rules could impact marketing industry

Social media managers typically need a long nap after a Swift release. 

Credit: Bookshop.org via Threads

Taylor Swift dropped her latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” at midnight—and brands were, as usual, eager to get in on the action. After all, these days it seems like anything Swift touches turns to gold. Brands including Auntie Anne’s and Oreo posted en masse in February when Swift debuted the album cover for “The Tortured Poets Department.” So naturally, brands were eager to make sure they were part of the conversation when the real thing debuted earlier today.

Brands have a reason to become enchanted with Swift and her fans—42% of U.S. households have a Swiftie in their midst, according to recent Numerator data. What’s more, Numerator also found that compared to the average U.S. household, Swiftie households skew higher income and are more likely to hold higher education degrees, giving brands a monetary incentive to become Swifties, too. On that front, there are academic undertones to “The Tortured Poets Department,” which is a moody breakup record full of references to typewriters and Welsh poet Dylan Thomas that some are saying is Swift’s album for English majors. 

Also read: How brands reacted to Beyoncé's latest album

While the album has been anticipated for more than do months, today’s drop carried a surprise that once again proves Swift's ability to create marketing buzz. At 2 a.m. ET today, two hours after dropping the first set of songs, she released another 15 songs and announced that “The Tortured Poets Department” was, in fact, a double album. 

Below, how brands from Sweetgreen to Sephora joined Swift’s fans in celebrating the release.

Sour Patch Kids got in on the buzz a day before the album dropped, posting an Instagram collage of friendship bracelets, which Swift fans trade at her concerts. These particular bracelets read “Taylor I’m Scared” with the caption “ttpd will change me forever.”

Krispy Kreme went with the friendship bracelet theme too, even creating a giveaway for anyone wearing them today.

Tums took to TikTok to post a parody of the new album’s cover.  The caption to the static TikTok reads, “All’s fair in love and heartburn,” which is a reference to “The Tortured Poet’s Department’s” subheading of sorts, “All’s fair in love and poetry.”

Even Tums got in on the action.

Sephora’s post for the occasion was a nod to both Swift’s recent proclivity for adding bonus tracks to her albums—and her love of cats. The beauty retailer’s Instagram post features a cat that may or may not actually be one of Taylor Swift’s own cats. If it’s not, Sephora certainly found a Meredith lookalike.

 

Body lotion brand Sol de Janeiro included a countdown to the album’s release on its Instagram Story.

 

Body lotion brand Sol de Janeiro was in the Swift spirit

Credit: Sol De Jenairo via Instagram

Sweetgreen took to X (formerly Twitter) to live react to the album drop alongside Swifties. The posts felt more current than some other brands that posted ahead of the album drop due to the timing of the tweets (after midnight) and specific song title references—including naming some of the songs from the 2 a.m. ET double album release.

The Empire State Building tweeted about the length of the album around midnight.

Libraries saw the English major album opportunity and reacted accordingly. For instance, the Los Angeles Public Library created the following informative post on Threads.

Post by @lapubliclibrary
View on Threads

The Library of Congress tweeted about its poetry gallery, too.

And finally, online bookseller Bookshop.org posted a rather self-aware Thread about the situation at hand.

Post by @bookshop_org
View on Threads

In this article:

Headshot of Phebe Bain
Phoebe Bain

Phoebe Bain is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering influencer marketing and DTC brands. Bain joined Ad Age in 2022 after founding Morning Brew's Marketing Brew vertical, where she also covered influencer marketing. Previously, Bain worked at Social Media Today under Industry Dive, as well as Business Insider.

View all articles by this author
