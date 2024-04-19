Taylor Swift’s new album—how Sephora, Sweetgreen and other brands are reacting to ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Brands have a reason to become enchanted with Swift and her fans—42% of U.S. households have a Swiftie in their midst, according to recent Numerator data. What’s more, Numerator also found that compared to the average U.S. household, Swiftie households skew higher income and are more likely to hold higher education degrees, giving brands a monetary incentive to become Swifties, too. On that front, there are academic undertones to “The Tortured Poets Department,” which is a moody breakup record full of references to typewriters and Welsh poet Dylan Thomas that some are saying is Swift’s album for English majors.

While the album has been anticipated for more than do months, today’s drop carried a surprise that once again proves Swift's ability to create marketing buzz. At 2 a.m. ET today, two hours after dropping the first set of songs, she released another 15 songs and announced that “The Tortured Poets Department” was, in fact, a double album.

Below, how brands from Sweetgreen to Sephora joined Swift’s fans in celebrating the release.

Sour Patch Kids got in on the buzz a day before the album dropped, posting an Instagram collage of friendship bracelets, which Swift fans trade at her concerts. These particular bracelets read “Taylor I’m Scared” with the caption “ttpd will change me forever.”