Tesla could rattle 2021 luxury auto sales race

Swedish automaker Volvo's U.S. sales surged 11% last year, propelled by demand for its electrified vehicles. Volvo delivered 122,173 vehicles in 2021. And sales of the brand's Recharge models — vehicles with fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrains — more than tripled, with 22,820 cars representing 19% of U.S. sales.

Chip crisis notwithstanding, Porsche Cars North America had its best year ever, powered by robust demand for the battery-powered Taycan. Taycan sales more than doubled last year and nearly overtook Porsche's flagship 911.

The sports car brand delivered 70,025 vehicles, up 22% from last year and 14% above the previous record set in 2019.

Audi rounded out the top five, reporting 196,038 deliveries last year, up 5%.

Infiniti, Lincoln and Alfa Romeo ended the year down, with Infiniti sales sliding the furthest, by 26%. The biggest luxury-brand gain was posted by Genesis, which tripled sales to 49,621.

But the gorilla in the room remains Tesla: Sales were up 65%, Automotive News estimated last week in the absence of official data.

"Tesla has made its mark as an industry disrupter but has also shown that a compelling product can even turn the heads of buyers who may have been long-term lessees of big luxury nameplates," said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights at Edmunds.

"Buyers with high incomes want a vehicle that stands out or shows status, and that is something that new EV brands like Lucid or even Rivian can capitalize on this year," Caldwell said.