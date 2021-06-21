Marketing News & Strategy

‘Thighstop’ is Wingstop’s virtual restaurant response to chicken wing shortage

Thighstop allows Wingstop to gauge interest in thighs before potentially bringing them to its main menu
By Jessica Wohl. Published on June 21, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Amazon, Apple and Google are most valuable global brands, report reveals

Wingstop, faced with high chicken wing prices and tight supply, is drumming up business for another poultry part: the thigh.

The chicken wing chain is launching a virtual brand, Thighstop, focused on bone-in and boneless thighs.

Wingstop—as its name clearly suggests—sells chicken wings. Now, it is eager to see how customers respond to its new thigh-only concept, which comes as wing prices have soared.

The chain is introducing Thighstop as a virtual brand rather than adding thighs to the Wingstop menu. For now, Thighstop items will be available only for delivery or carryout via Wingstop’s delivery partner, DoorDash.

“This is our way of giving thighs their prominent place on the menu,” says Charlie Morrison, Wingstop's CEO.

Morrison says he sees an opportunity to fold thighs into the Wingstop brand over the long term once thighs become more established as a product on their own. “We think at some point down the road this will be a logical extension of our menu,” he says. 

Thighstop debuts after Wingstop saw other restaurants introduce virtual brands during the pandemic. Virtual chains launched by established restaurant operators include Brinker International It’s Just Wings and Cosmic Wings, which prepares its wings in Applebee’s kitchens.

For Wingstop, launching a thighs brand for delivery and carryout required little more than adding a few utensils in the kitchens, says Morrison. The thighs cook as fast as its wings do, and are served with fries and sauces, just like the wings.

Wingstop was testing dark meat for a year or two but “we hadn’t really cracked the code on the best way to launch this,” says Morrison, who adds that after seeing more virtual brands launch during the pandemic, Wingstop came up with a way to “hack our own brand.”

Thighstop debuts with a variety of marketing from Leo Burnett, including videos that acknowledge the run on wings in America. 

Thighstop makes the connection clear, copying Wingstop with lines such as “The Thigh Experts” rather than “The Wing Experts.” 

“It’s really a strategic plan we have to utilize more parts of the chicken,” says Morrison.

It’s also a way for the chain to put more attention where it gets a big chunk of its sales. Already, 65% of Wingstop’s sales come in through digital channels, and 25% of sales are for delivery. Wingstop continues to see strong demand overall, with sales at longstanding U.S. restaurants up 20.7% in the first quarter after rising 18.2% in 2020.  

Wings are getting pricey. In the first quarter of 2021, Wingstop faced a 28.5% increase in the cost of bone-in chicken wings from a year earlier. Wing shortages continue to generate headlines and are even leading some chains to raise prices. Thighs, says Morrison, remain readily available.

More chicken chain marketing news from Ad Age
Cosmic Wings, Applebee's new delivery-only chain, debuts with Cheetos-crusted chicken
Jessica Wohl
Wingstop moves its out-of-home budget into hoodies—and pays fans to wear them
Jessica Wohl
Burger King enlists Paul Giamatti in chicken sandwich wars
Jessica Wohl
5 marketing lessons from the chicken sandwich wars
Jessica Wohl

Thighstop orders will be prepared at Wingstop restaurants with the same sauce options and bone-in and boneless varieties that the chain offers for wings. Thighstop will launch with some value-oriented bundles to drive trial of the product, Morrison says.

Selling thighs isn’t a new concept. KFC, for example, includes thighs in its buckets. And many people find the darker meat pieces more flavorful than lighter parts of the bird getting more attention, such as the breast meat used in fast-food fried chicken sandwiches. Until now, thighs haven’t been a focus from a major wing chain.

Whichever pieces people prefer, they're eating more of it. Annual per capita chicken consumption in the U.S. has increased over the last eight years—and another rise is expected in 2021, to 98 pounds, up from 97.5 pounds in 2020, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture tracked by the National Chicken Council. When Wingstop opened its first restaurant in 1994, per capita chicken consumption was 69.7 pounds.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jessica Wohl

Jessica Wohl is a senior reporter for Ad Age, covering the food and restaurant industries for Ad Age. She also hosts the Marketer’s Brief podcast and Creativity Top 5 Live. Jessica also leads the editorial team’s annual Ad Age Leading Women awards and programming. Jessica previously reported for the Chicago Tribune and Reuters.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Amazon, Apple and Google are most valuable global brands, report reveals

Amazon, Apple and Google are most valuable global brands, report reveals
The Week Ahead: Amazon Prime Day and Cannes Lions Live

The Week Ahead: Amazon Prime Day and Cannes Lions Live
What it's like to attend an in-person industry conference again (mask optional)

What it's like to attend an in-person industry conference again (mask optional)
Insurance, beer gear and Father’s Day fallout: Trending 

Insurance, beer gear and Father’s Day fallout: Trending 
Behind Victoria’s Secret’s bid to overhaul its image

Behind Victoria’s Secret’s bid to overhaul its image

Cookieless tech test gives Procter & Gamble hope—and TV networks worries

Cookieless tech test gives Procter & Gamble hope—and TV networks worries
Seventh Generation, Toms and SpaceX are 2021's top purpose-driven brands, new study finds

Seventh Generation, Toms and SpaceX are 2021's top purpose-driven brands, new study finds
GroupM, TripleLift partner to drive ad dollars to minority-owned media

GroupM, TripleLift partner to drive ad dollars to minority-owned media