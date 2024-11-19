How Tiger Woods’ indoor golf league is marketing its debut season

Can simulated golf be genuinely entertaining? That’s the challenge before marketers of TGL, the new made-for-TV indoor golf league backed by PGA Tour superstars Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.
Set to debut on ESPN on Jan. 7, TGL presented by SoFi is a team golf competition conducted in a high-tech venue in Florida that seats 1,500 fans and features the world’s largest golf simulator—a 64-foot by 53-foot screen showing virtual courses designed to challenge the PGA Tour stars participating in the league. Golfers will hit tee and approach shots into the simulator, and play balls within 50 yards of the hole in a 22,475-square-foot green complex that includes technology to rotate and change the surface topography.