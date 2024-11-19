Marketing News & Strategy

How Tiger Woods’ indoor golf league is marketing its debut season

BarkleyOKRP campaign showcases the high-tech, high-speed, team-led TGL
By Jon Springer. Published on November 19, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET: Gen Z roundtable on holiday marketing

TGL presented by SoFi, a prime-time simulated golf league, debuts in January.

Credit: TGL

Can simulated golf be genuinely entertaining? That’s the challenge before marketers of TGL, the new made-for-TV indoor golf league backed by PGA Tour superstars Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Set to debut on ESPN on Jan. 7, TGL presented by SoFi is a team golf competition conducted in a high-tech venue in Florida that seats 1,500 fans and features the world’s largest golf simulator—a 64-foot by 53-foot screen showing virtual courses designed to challenge the PGA Tour stars participating in the league. Golfers will hit tee and approach shots into the simulator, and play balls within 50 yards of the hole in a 22,475-square-foot green complex that includes technology to rotate and change the surface topography.

A-List & Creativity Awards

Enter for a chance to be recognized as the best in advertising
Submit your entry here

The endeavor, meant to create a prime-time golf event that mimics team sports, has the opportunity to draw new and existing golf fans, according to Regina O’Brien, chief marketing officer of TGL. Activity around golf in recent years—notably the explosion of simulated golf centers like Topgolf—has proven fans have the appetite, she said.

“What Topgolf has done for the playing of golf, we’re going to do for the viewing of golf,” O’Brien said. “Your core golf fan is going to be interested because we’ve got the top names on the PGA Tour, and then you’ve got something that appeals to a general sports fan,” noting innovations such as the team format, referees, shot clock and mic’d-up players. “I think it’s going to be very appealing to a general sports fan who maybe isn’t a regular golf watcher.”

BarkleyOKRP developed a creative strategy meant to capture the freshness of the league while demonstrating that the pace of TGL would be no leisurely Sunday afternoon. The ads will mainly run on ESPN, with digital media coming to Barstool Sports, Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated, a spokesperson said. There will also be social media and radio ads.

“Keep up, it’s golf” will be a theme of additional work for TGL, said Michelle Scallate, senior VP, client experience for BarkleyOKRP. When the season begins, for example, BarkleyOKRP is looking to develop game recaps and previews from the same frenetic point of view.

“We really tried to tap into the nature of how quick it is going to move, which is a little bit in juxtaposition against the perception of golf being a little bit of a slower sport,” Scallate said. “So that was really something from a creative strategy standpoint.”

Read about all of the 2024 Marketers of the Year

TGL matches will air weekly on Mondays or Tuesdays on ESPN and ESPN2 until a best-of-three final series set for March 24 and 25, 2025.

In the months leading up the the league’s debut, TGL’s social channels have hosted a series starring golf influencer Roger Steele. He addresses fan questions about the league, such as a myth that there will be no real grass, and doubts about the legitimacy of teams of players who don’t reside in the cities they represent.

@tglgolfleague 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗗𝗶𝘃𝗼𝘁𝘀: 𝗗𝗼 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗿 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁? Whether it's a player or city, pick a team and lock in! 𝙉𝙚𝙬 𝙚𝙥𝙞𝙨𝙤𝙙𝙚𝙨 𝙛𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 @Roger Steele Jr ♬ original sound - TGL

Big names

Brand partners and well-heeled investors have thrown their support behind the league. TGL has 11 commercial partnerships including founding partners SoFi, Best Buy, Businessolver and Genesis. The sport has been attractive to tech companies, O’Brien said; and Best Buy is new to golf advertising.

TGL’s six teams represent Atlanta, New York, Boston, San Francisco (called the Bay), Los Angeles and Jupiter, Florida (Tiger Woods’ team, located near the Palm Beach Gardens, Florida home of the SoFi Center where the games will take place). Three players from the four-player team rosters will participate in each match.

Team owners, who include Serena and Venus Williams (Los Angeles), Stephen Curry (The Bay) and Steve Cohen (New York) reportedly paid between $25 million to $100 million for their franchises. TGL has the backing of the PGA Tour.

TGL has been a long time coming. It was announced in 2022 and was scheduled to debut in January 2024. However, the SoFi Center’s air-supported roof collapsed last November, forcing a decision to delay its debut for a year. That facility now has a steel structure supporting its roof.

Upstart golf tour LIV Golf has also embraced a team concept. That group faced strong opposition from the PGA Tour before a stalled merger between the groups. Some have framed the creation of TGL as a response to competition from LIV.

More sports marketing news from Ad Age
Rugby is on the rise—how brands can participate
Jon Springer
How the NHL is attracting Gen Z fans with new marketing platforms
Jon Springer
How sports CMOs are turning teams into lifestyle brands and how their roles are changing
Jon Springer

In this article:

Jon Springer

Jon Springer covers sports marketing and beverage marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Maryland.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET: Gen Z roundtable on holiday marketing

Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET: Gen Z roundtable on holiday marketing
Nissan’s former US CMO reclaims title in exec shuffle

Nissan’s former US CMO reclaims title in exec shuffle
Rugby is on the rise—how brands can participate

Rugby is on the rise—how brands can participate
NFL and college football marketing news

NFL and college football marketing news
How Pop-Tarts plans to top viral edible mascot college football stunt in 2024

How Pop-Tarts plans to top viral edible mascot college football stunt in 2024
How Cash App is evolving its scam prevention campaign

How Cash App is evolving its scam prevention campaign
Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week
How J.P. Morgan is positioning itself as the go-to banker for Silicon Valley startups

How J.P. Morgan is positioning itself as the go-to banker for Silicon Valley startups