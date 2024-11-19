How Tiger Woods’ indoor golf league is marketing its debut season

The endeavor, meant to create a prime-time golf event that mimics team sports, has the opportunity to draw new and existing golf fans, according to Regina O’Brien, chief marketing officer of TGL. Activity around golf in recent years—notably the explosion of simulated golf centers like Topgolf—has proven fans have the appetite, she said.

“What Topgolf has done for the playing of golf, we’re going to do for the viewing of golf,” O’Brien said. “Your core golf fan is going to be interested because we’ve got the top names on the PGA Tour, and then you’ve got something that appeals to a general sports fan,” noting innovations such as the team format, referees, shot clock and mic’d-up players. “I think it’s going to be very appealing to a general sports fan who maybe isn’t a regular golf watcher.”

BarkleyOKRP developed a creative strategy meant to capture the freshness of the league while demonstrating that the pace of TGL would be no leisurely Sunday afternoon. The ads will mainly run on ESPN, with digital media coming to Barstool Sports, Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated, a spokesperson said. There will also be social media and radio ads.