TikTok bans paid political influencer videos ahead of US midterms

TikTok is banning influencers from posting paid political content, one of the steps the social network is taking to shore up its platform against misleading information ahead of the 2022 US midterm elections.
While TikTok doesn’t allow any political advertisements, the 2020 election presented the challenge of educating influencers specifically on the rules around paid content, Eric Han, head of US safety at TikTok, said Wednesday in a statement. Any posted paid political content that the company identifies will be removed.
For all users, organic video posts referencing politics or the elections will remain on the app, as long as they follow the platform’s community guidelines and don’t engage in actions such as spreading misinformation about how to vote, calling for harassment of election workers, posting deep fakes of candidates or inciting violence, Han said on a call with reporters. Videos that may violate guidelines will be restricted from widespread distribution while moderators evaluate the posts, he said.