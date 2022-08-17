TikTok bans paid political influencer videos ahead of US midterms

In addition, the company is launching an elections center on the app that will provide information about polling places, ballots and candidates from authoritative partners such as the National Association of Secretaries of State. Resources for deaf voters will be provided from the Center for Democracy in Deaf America.

Hashtags like “#elections2022” will be added to content identified as being election-related or from the US government, politicians or political parties to make it easier for users to find the center, Han said in the statement.

Social media has been a breeding ground for misinformation and harassment during US election cycles. Notably, Facebook and Instagram unwittingly sold ads to Russian trolls aiming to sow discord among US voters before the 2016 general election. Four years later, misinformation about that election’s legitimacy spread on social media sites, while insurrectionists used platforms like Facebook to stage an assault on the US Capitol. Major social media companies have been trying to devise policies and moderation procedures to combat bad posts.

On Monday, Meta Platforms Inc. rolled out its playbook, sticking to the tactics the company used in 2020 to police political advertisements and organic content. Its effort largely includes a focus on scrubbing Facebook and Instagram for misinformation about voting logistics and restricting any new political ads in the week prior to Election Day.