Tim Hortons superfan Justin Bieber leads donut collaboration

“Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine,” Bieber, who was born and raised in Stratford, Ontario, said in a statement. “I grew up on Tim Hortons and it’s always been something close to my heart.”

A selection of related merchandise will also be sold in select stores in Canada and the U.S. to support the TimBiebs launch, the brand announced.



“What we loved about the idea of working with Justin is that he has an authentic, lifelong relationship with Tims. He’s become a global star, but he remains really proud of his Canadian roots,” Hope Bagozzi, chief marketing officer for Tim Hortons, said in emailed comments to Ad Age. “Justin truly is a partner; he brings a lot of great ideas to the table as someone who is a fan of the brand and is excited to take it to different places. He knows exactly what our guests already love about Tims and he’s helping us deliver new menu innovations that we know they’re going to love.”

The new flavors arrive as Tim Hortons looks to build on sales momentum that had been interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and its effects on consumer shopping and eating patterns, particularly in Canada.

Parent Restaurant Brands International earlier this year announced it would invest C$80 million in a “Back to Basics” strategic plan meant to improve Tim Hortons' business built behind improving food quality and service this year at its more than 3,900 units in Canada. In addition to the corporate investment, the chain’s franchisees in Canada agreed to kick in an additional 0.5% of sales toward advertising, officials said in March.

In the recently completed third quarter, Tim Horton’s spent $67 million on advertising worldwide, a 45.7% increase from the same period in 2020. Same-store sales during the quarter rose 8.9% while systemwide sales jumped by 16.7%, to $1.77 billion.