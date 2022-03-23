Marketing News & Strategy

TJ Maxx shows the fun in female empowerment in first work from MullenLowe

Retailer began working with MullenLowe Boston last year
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on March 23, 2022.
Skittles says sorry for ditching lime flavor in the first place
Credit: TJ Maxx

The song is familiar but the marketing is not. A new spot from TJ Maxx reveals a bold new look for the 45-year-old discount retailer as it tackles female empowerment and attracting women of all sizes and ages.

In the 60-second spot, which is called “You To the Maxx” and appropriately set to Demi Lovato’s “Confident,” women are shown doing whatever the heck they want—canceling plans on a whim, coaching a men’s basketball team and indulging in desserts. “Who said you could say no? Emphatically, unapologetically no to settling, no to compromising,” a female voiceover says, concluding the spot with, “And TJ Maxx is where you can afford to be you, to the max.”

The commercial features a wide variety of women of different ethnicities and body types. Near the end, the ad highlights a group of well-dressed senior ladies out on the town and chowing down on some cheeseburgers at a diner. It’s noticeable for its diversity, as well as for its strong messaging of empowerment, contrasting with more product-and style-focused marketing previously.

“TJ Maxx aims to empower women to become their true, authentic selves, and we hope our customers enjoy our new ad,” a spokesman for the Boston-based retailer wrote via email but declined to comment further.

 

The new campaign is the first work from MullenLowe Boston, which began working with the retailer last August as creative agency-of-record following a review. Framingham, Mass.-based TJ Maxx had formerly worked with Grey for a dozen years.

Last month, parent company TJX Cos. reported net sales for fiscal year 2022 of $48.5 billion, more than 50% higher than the prior year. U.S. sales at TJ Maxx and sister brand Marshall’s, at $29.5 billion, were 52% higher for the year as well as consumers returned to in-store shopping.

On an earnings call with analysts, Chief Executive and President Ernie Herrman touted TJX’s advertising as instrumental in boosting sales.

“We are confident that our marketing continues to help drive new and existing customers into our stores and online,” he said, noting that the retailer is attracting shoppers “of all ages” including specifically younger generations such as Gen Z and millennials. “The team has done an excellent job allocating our advertising dollars to the right mix of media channels and a constantly changing digital environment,” Herrman said, adding that the company is planning many marketing campaigns this year.

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

