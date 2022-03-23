TJ Maxx shows the fun in female empowerment in first work from MullenLowe

The new campaign is the first work from MullenLowe Boston, which began working with the retailer last August as creative agency-of-record following a review. Framingham, Mass.-based TJ Maxx had formerly worked with Grey for a dozen years.

Last month, parent company TJX Cos. reported net sales for fiscal year 2022 of $48.5 billion, more than 50% higher than the prior year. U.S. sales at TJ Maxx and sister brand Marshall’s, at $29.5 billion, were 52% higher for the year as well as consumers returned to in-store shopping.

On an earnings call with analysts, Chief Executive and President Ernie Herrman touted TJX’s advertising as instrumental in boosting sales.

“We are confident that our marketing continues to help drive new and existing customers into our stores and online,” he said, noting that the retailer is attracting shoppers “of all ages” including specifically younger generations such as Gen Z and millennials. “The team has done an excellent job allocating our advertising dollars to the right mix of media channels and a constantly changing digital environment,” Herrman said, adding that the company is planning many marketing campaigns this year.

