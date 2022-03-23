TJ Maxx shows the fun in female empowerment in first work from MullenLowe

The song is familiar but the marketing is not. A new spot from TJ Maxx reveals a bold new look for the 45-year-old discount retailer as it tackles female empowerment and attracting women of all sizes and ages.
In the 60-second spot, which is called “You To the Maxx” and appropriately set to Demi Lovato’s “Confident,” women are shown doing whatever the heck they want—canceling plans on a whim, coaching a men’s basketball team and indulging in desserts. “Who said you could say no? Emphatically, unapologetically no to settling, no to compromising,” a female voiceover says, concluding the spot with, “And TJ Maxx is where you can afford to be you, to the max.”
