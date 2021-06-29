Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are new ambassadors for crypto exchange FTX
Tom Brady acknowledged in a tweet yesterday that changing his Twitter profile picture to “laser eyes” didn’t stop the dropping prices of Bitcoin. Those slipping prices don’t seem to be preventing his interest in cryptocurrency, however.
The football star and his wife, celebrated supermodel Gisele Bündchen, have struck a multi-year partnership with cryptocurrency exchange FTX today where the celebrity pair will serve as ambassadors for the company. The partnership marks another example of a cryptocurrency company working to bring crypto to the mainstream and credibility outside of finance.
“After talking with Tom and Gisele on our shared interest in crypto, charity, and doing your best, I was excited for them to be a part of what we're building at FTX,” says Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of two-year-old FTX, which calls itself the “world’s fourth-largest crypto exchange.” “I’m excited to announce our long-term partnership and believe their support will be huge in helping us achieve our goals. The three of us have a shared passion for giving back in ways that are the most impactful. I look forward to working with both of them on growing the FTX brand alongside other exciting environmental, social, and charitable initiatives that we have planned together.”
It marks the celebrity couple’s largest deal with a cryptocurrency company. Both are taking an equity stake in FTX. The company did not reveal the equity stake taken, but said that both of them will receive their signing bonus in cryptocurrency.
“It’s an incredibly exciting time in the crypto-world and Sam and the revolutionary FTX team continue to open my eyes to the endless possibilities,” said Brady in a statement. “This particular opportunity showed us the importance of educating people about the power of crypto while simultaneously giving back to our communities and planet. We have the chance to create something really special here, and I can’t wait to see what we’re able to do together.”
In their roles as ambassadors, Brady will “be responsible for elevating all FTX brands to a new audience through a variety of initiatives,” the company says. Bündchen, meanwhile, will become the Environmental and Social Initiatives Advisor for FTX, looking into ways to reduce FTX’s carbon footprint and promoting equality and diversity as well as working with Brady on charitable plans. Both the seven-time Super Bowl Champion and the supermodel are also committing to a multi-million annual charitable contribution.
“It was fascinating getting to know more about the crypto universe!” said Bündchen in a statement. “Cryptocurrency will become more and more familiar to all of us as time goes on. What attracted me most about this partnership was the potential to apply resources to help regenerate the Earth, and enable people to lead better lives, therefore generating real transformation in our society.
It’s FTX’s latest foray into the world of sports. Earlier this month, FTX announced it was partnering with Major League Baseball as a sponsor and to be the organization’s official crypto-exchange. FTX also struck a stadium deal. The Miami Heat’s National Basketball Association stadium is being renamed to FTX Arena.