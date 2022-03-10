This month: Crypto campaigns benefit International Women’s Day and Ukraine war effort.
The top 5 brand NFTs you need to know about right now
No. 5: Grammy Awards NFT
Attention, music fans: here’s your ticket to this year’s Grammy Awards! Last fall, the Grammys announced a partnership with OneOf, a green NFT platform tailored for music, that will yield virtual projects over three years. This month, the collab debuted its first collection— Grammy-themed NFTs that could award a trip to the awards show in April. Over the coming weeks, work from NFT artists ThankYouX, Emonee LaRussa and Andrea Oshea will drop on OneOf. One NFT contains a golden ticket redeemable for a trip to Vegas to witness the show in person.
As awards show viewership continues to decline, it seems online spaces are emerging as a frontier to grab new eyes. Last month, the Oscars announced a partnership with Twitter to recognize fan-favorite picks and award one tweeter a trip to attend its ceremony in late March.
Read: The Oscars are using Twitter to help boost fan engagement
No. 4: CryptTV: Monster Fight Club
They’re disturbing, diabolical and now, digital. Horror studio CryptTV’s cast of terrifying creatures star in “Monster Fight Club,” an interactive platform where minting the horrors is like collecting Pokémon cards. Monsters can be powered up through future add-on drops and used to battle other CryptTV NFTs on its upcoming gaming extension. Plus, each NFT comes with a downloadable 3D model of the character to use across the metaverse or in the owner’s own storytelling projects.
No. 3: Twitter: Women in NFTs
For International Women’s Day, Twitter launched a space to bolster its community of female NFT creators. According to the company, less than a third of NFT-related tweets come from female-identifying accounts. Even more appalling, a recent ArtTactic report found that only 16% of NFT sales on Nifty Gateway, the largest curated NFT marketplace, were made to women artists between early 2020 and fall 2021. So Twitter used its Communities function to host a space for women in the non-fungible token business to engage with and support one another and carve out a unique space in the male-dominated field.
No. 2: University of Oregon: Ducks of a Feather
Division Street, a company created to help the University of Oregon's student-athletes boost their marketing opportunities in the NIL era, is launching a platform called “Ducks of a Feather,” where student-athletes can connect with fans and give their personal brands a push. The platform’s first drop was made in collaboration with the university’s football team and will pair with a limited-edition line of Nike Air Max 1 shoes. 70% of the collection’s sales will go straight to the football players and 10% will benefit a general fund for all of the school’s athletes.
Oregon wasn’t the only institution to post its own collection of athletic NFTs. Duke University released a line of tokens for its basketball team earlier this month in tandem with coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game (which the Blue Devils lost to rival North Carolina). The auction benefitted the coach’s higher education nonprofit, the Emily K Center.
Read more: How NFTs are used by marketers—A continually updated list
No. 1: UkraineDAO: Ukraine Flag
Late last month, Ukraine announced on its official Twitter account that it would accept donations via crypto as many rushed to support the country during Russia’s ongoing invasion. The announcement inspired the formation of the initiative UkraineDAO, whose founders include Russian activist and Pussy Riot member Nadya Tolokno. The group auctioned an NFT of the Ukrainian flag, with all proceeds going to benefit the country’s war efforts. Thousands participated in the auction, which raised over $6.7 million.
"We purposefully avoided adding our own art to this release; in a way it's our strong conceptual artistic statement," Tolokno told CNN of the choice to simply use the country’s flag rather than original art. "People can have different aesthetics, but it's not about what color we prefer, it's about uniting to save lives."
See this week’s Top 5 commercials and brand ideas here.
Check back next month for another installment of top NFT ideas.