The top 5 brand NFTs you need to know about right now

No. 5: Grammy Awards NFT

Attention, music fans: here’s your ticket to this year’s Grammy Awards! Last fall, the Grammys announced a partnership with OneOf, a green NFT platform tailored for music, that will yield virtual projects over three years. This month, the collab debuted its first collection— Grammy-themed NFTs that could award a trip to the awards show in April. Over the coming weeks, work from NFT artists ThankYouX, Emonee LaRussa and Andrea Oshea will drop on OneOf. One NFT contains a golden ticket redeemable for a trip to Vegas to witness the show in person.

As awards show viewership continues to decline, it seems online spaces are emerging as a frontier to grab new eyes. Last month, the Oscars announced a partnership with Twitter to recognize fan-favorite picks and award one tweeter a trip to attend its ceremony in late March.

Read: The Oscars are using Twitter to help boost fan engagement