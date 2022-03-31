The top 5 food campaigns you need to know about right now

The limited-edition “Basketbawl” boxes will be given away to fans outside of the Final Four games in New Orleans and offered free to fans watching at home who visit Basketbawl.com within one hour of the end of each of the final three games. The promotion was put together for Kraft by agency Johannes Leonardo.

2. New soldiers in the chicken sandwich wars

Panera Bread is the latest restaurant chain to enter the chicken sandwich wars, launching two offerings this week that build on the chain’s “warm and hearty” platform. The Chef’s Chicken Sandwich comes in a signature take and a spicy take, each starting at $10.99.

Panera executives see the new sandwich as a means to better attract male diners and younger consumers who have been enthusiastically gobbling up new chicken sandwich choices since Popeyes Louisiana Chicken stunned the industry with a phenomenally successful $3.99 introduction in 2019.



