Paloma Azulay, chief brand officer of Burger King parent Restaurant Brands, exits company

Paloma Azulay, global chief brand officer of Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International, has left the company. She ascended to the role in early April after the departure of Fernando Machado, the high-profile marketer who had served as the company’s global chief marketing officer before leaving for Activision Blizzard.

Azulay took the RBI job after serving as global CMO of the company’s Popeyes chain. She previously held the CMO role at Tim Hortons, also owned by RBI. Her resume also includes a lengthy stint at Coca-Cola Co.

An RBI representative confirmed her departure, saying, “we are thankful for her many contributions to RBI and wish her well.” She will be replaced by Antonio Marques, who currently works in RBI’s Zurich office as its CMO for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. He previously worked at dairy giant Danone, according to his LinkedIn.

Azulay’s departure was first reported by Adweek.