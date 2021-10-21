Marketing News & Strategy

Paloma Azulay, chief brand officer of Burger King parent Restaurant Brands, exits company

She took the job in April in the wake of Fernando Machado's departure
By E.J. Schultz and Jessica Wohl. Published on October 21, 2021.
20211021_tim_hortons_paloma_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: Tim Horton's

Paloma Azulay, global chief brand officer of Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International, has left the company. She ascended to the role in early April after the departure of Fernando Machado, the high-profile marketer who had served as the company’s global chief marketing officer before leaving for Activision Blizzard.

Azulay took the RBI job after serving as global CMO of the company’s Popeyes chain. She previously held the CMO role at Tim Hortons, also owned by RBI. Her resume also includes a lengthy stint at Coca-Cola Co. 

An RBI representative confirmed her departure, saying, “we are thankful for her many contributions to RBI and wish her well.” She will be replaced by Antonio Marques, who currently works in RBI’s Zurich office as its CMO for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. He previously worked at dairy giant Danone, according to his LinkedIn.

Azulay’s departure was first reported by Adweek.

Her exit comes as Burger King has lagging behind its peers. Wendy’s grew to become the No. 2 burger chain in the U.S. last year, thanks largely to the launch of its breakfast menu, eclipsing Burger King. Both are distant rivals behind McDonald’s, which has been growing due in part to its “Famous Orders” marketing campaigns featuring meals selected by celebrities, most recently Saweetie. Restaurant Brands has followed suit with some celebrity efforts of its own. In September, Burger King launched “Keep it Real” meals featuring foods selected by Nelly, Lil Huddy and Anitta, and using their lesser-known real names, not their stage names, as a way to promote the chain’s removal of artificial ingredients. And this week, Popeyes introduced ”Hottie Sauce” promoted by Megan Thee Stallion. 

Marques, who quotes the saying "Believe in magic. Understand physics" on his Twitter page, joined RBI in November 2019, according to his LinkedIn after holding various marketing roles at Danone over nearly 12 years.

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Thumbnail
Jessica Wohl

Jessica Wohl is Ad Age's senior editor. She was most recently a senior reporter covering the food and restaurant industries for Ad Age. She also hosts the Marketer’s Brief podcast and Creativity Top 5 Live and leads the editorial team’s annual Ad Age Leading Women awards and programming. Jessica previously reported for the Chicago Tribune and Reuters.

Follow View all articles by this author
Screen-MAIN_i.png

