See which tax prep ads were viewed the most this season

TurboTax and H&R Block dominate the list but neither grabbed the top spot
By Keira Wingate. Published on April 18, 2022.
Gatorade plugs new Gatorlyte as ‘rapid rehydration’ in ad with Damian Lillard
Credit: H&R Block via Youtube

Tax season officially ends today and many online filing services launched campaigns during the tax filing season, but which ads reached the most eyeballs? 

TaxAct topped a list compiled by ad tech company AcuityAds, which calculated digital video views from paid and organic media, including on social media sites such as Facebook and YouTube. 

The report looked at the top 12 ads that accounted for more than 85 million views, with the leading ad comprising 72% of that total. TurboTax and H&R held 10 spots (five each), accounting for 27% of the total views, according to the report.

Below, the top five ads:

5: ATC Income Tax — ATC Knows
313,832 views

ATC Income Tax in this ad says it knows how to get you the maximum refund guaranteed and even a refund advance.

4: TurboTax — TurboTax Break with Dalano Banton
745,202 views

With a little help from Canadian basketball player Dalano Banton, TurboTax says anyone can get their tax filing questions answered with help from its experts, including a basketball player who also works from home some days.

3: H&R Block — Get Expert Tax Help
6,244,419 views

H&R Block shows the struggles of moving alone and the almost impossible task of building furniture by yourself when you don’t ask for help. It goes on to say that it will get you all the expert tax help you need, online or in-person.

2: TurboTax — Matchmaker
15,154,396 views

TurboTax wants to find the perfect match for you in this ad that debuted in the Super Bowl. It goes through an array of chaotic scenes explaining that whether you are a freelancer or crypto investor, it is still the best match for you and your filing needs.

1: TaxAct — April from TaxAct
61,542,773 views

TaxAct takes the winning spot with a little help from April. The ad focuses on how simple and fast it can be to file your taxes, so fast in fact, that it’ll literally start raining down your return money once you hit “file now.”

