See which tax prep ads were viewed the most this season

Tax season officially ends today and many online filing services launched campaigns during the tax filing season, but which ads reached the most eyeballs?

TaxAct topped a list compiled by ad tech company AcuityAds, which calculated digital video views from paid and organic media, including on social media sites such as Facebook and YouTube.

The report looked at the top 12 ads that accounted for more than 85 million views, with the leading ad comprising 72% of that total. TurboTax and H&R held 10 spots (five each), accounting for 27% of the total views, according to the report.

Below, the top five ads: