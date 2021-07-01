Tostitos, Smartwater and other July Fourth campaigns to watch
After almost a year and a half indoors, the Fourth of July marks one of the first national celebrations since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic where Americans have been encouraged to gather, not distance. After a nationwide push for citizens to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, Americans are excited to celebrate Independence Day—and these companies are ready to celebrate too. Whether it’s an international vacation or a beer in your own backyard, these brands want to be by your side for the Fourth of July as you get in the mood for a patriotic party.
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Pabst Blue Ribbon’s 1776Pack is exactly what it sounds like: a case of 1,776 beers. Named and numbered to honor the year of the United States' Declaration of Independence, the 1776Pack won’t be available on the shelves of any store. Instead, skateboarding podcasters The Nine Club, comedian Ali Macofsky, Michigan pop-punk band Hot Mulligan, and cooler brand Igloo all received the massive cases, and will be sharing their beer journeys on social media through Labor day via @pabstblueribbon and #1776pack
Sam Adams x American Giant
Sam Adams teamed up with U.S. apparel brand America Giant to launch some gear—and a brew—for Independence Day. The line includes a sweatshirt, which retails for $118, and a T-shirt for $38. The red white and blue tops are made in the U.S.A. and conveniently coordinate with your can of Samuel Adams American Crafted lager, a limited-edition brew available online, in Sam Adams’ Massachusetts and Cincinnati tap rooms, and American Giant retail stores.
America 250
The America250 Foundation is kicking off the countdown to 2026, the 250th anniversary of America’s founding, with a campaign to commemorate some of the Revolutionary War's most influential battles. The campaign will include social media promotion and television elements on Comcast networks, with special promotions in landmark cities for the revolution such as Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and Charleston.
Budweiser
Budweiser’s “Go Fourth America '' campaign puts a 2021 spin on the 1996 film "Independence Day." Bill Pullman’s President Thomas J. Whitmore is out of retirement and ready to inspire Americans with another rousing, patriotic speech. This time, President Whitmore wants American’s to get out and celebrate the Fourth of July after spending much of the last year and a half indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And what’s a July Fourth party without a beer—or in this case, a Budweiser?
smartwater
smartwater will help America hit refresh after the holiday weekend with the help of an as-yet unnamed spokesperson, who will be revealed on Monday—a day dedicated to getting the nation rehydrated, replenished and ready to drink in the rest of the summer. The campaign will include a television, social, digital and audio promotions and one-day-only IRL events where smartwater will debut smartwater-filled kegs—“smartkegs” at Los Angeles' Santa Monica Pier and New York’s Jones Beach.
Tostitos
Chef Carla Hall has partnered with snack brand Tostitos to add some spice—or sweetness—to your July Fourth barbeque and your "fifth of July" leftovers. Recipes range from spicy s’mores, where the graham cracker is replaced with a spicy habanero chip, to Tostitos-crusted corn dogs. Serve these dishes at your next pool party and use them to get those leftover bags of chips out of the pantry.
Away
With lockdowns lifting, Americans are beginning to travel again. Away’s July 4th campaign encourages people to pack their suitcases and see the world. The ad, which will run in The New York Times on July Fourth, celebrates the return of international travel as a way to experience and learn about new cultures. As the spot reads: “If you want to be a better American, get out of America.”
SIA Scotch Whisky
SIA Scotch Whisky is promoting two new cocktail recipes to celebrate the holiday weekend. Both scotch-based, the Sia Smash and Sia Watermelon Cocktail are fruity, sweet, and no more than three steps to prepare.
Juanita’s Foods
Juanita’s Foods wants to help you avoid a party faux pas: double-dipping. To prevent that dreaded second scoop, the company has launched a Nacho Cheese Dip-spenser. It looks just like the hand sanitizer bottles we have all become familiar with during lock down, and ensures you get the perfect cheese to chip ratio without offending your fellow party guests. The dispensers won’t be available in stores, but starting June 30, Juanita’s Foods followers on Instagram can enter to win one of the dispensers. Full instructions can be found here.