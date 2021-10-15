How Hispanic cultural truths led to innovative brand campaigns

Northgate Market: Food Testament (2019)

Agency: Circus/ MarketingMedia.Monks

The Mexican tradition of the Day of the Dead is celebrated every year with altars featuring the favorite food items of those who have passed away—so that they can enjoy them one more time. For the holiday, Northgate Market created "Food Testament," a site that generated an "official" document in which you could choose which food you wanted to find on your altar when you have passed away and come back during the Day of the Dead celebrations. From a list of delicious traditional food, users were able to pick their favorite ones and generate a document to share with their loved ones, that way their wishes could be fulfilled once they were gone.

Sometimes Hispanic traditions are turned into caricatures, so the success of this campaign was that it not only represented the community in the right way, it also gave back something extremely valuable to those who participated in the digital activation. It highlighted the importance of this celebration in a new and powerful way that no other brand had done before, especially in the U.S.