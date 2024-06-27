Tractor Supply Company eliminates DEI roles after conservative backlash

Tractor Supply Company is the latest company to be subjected to such calls for a boycott. Target scaled back its Pride Month collection this year after facing conservative criticism a year earlier. Last year, Bud Light placed executives on leave after its promotion featuring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney caused a conservative backlash.

But Tractor Supply Company’s response stands out for how stark it is. The company has already drawn a rebuke from the Human Rights Campaign, which in a statement said it was “turning its back on their own neighbors with this shortsighted decision.”

“LGBTQ+ people live in every zip code in this country, including rural communities,” the Human Rights Campaign said. “We are shoppers, farmers, veterans and agriculture students. Companies from every industry work closely with us to be sure their employees and customers are respected, valued and can get the job done for their workforce and shareholders. This is why the Tractor Supply Co.—and most of the country’s biggest employers—have worked with us for years to create inclusive policies and practices. Caving to far-right extremists is only going to hurt the same folks that these businesses rely on.”

Bryan Pierce, founder and chief creative officer of 1964 Agency, in an email stated that “Tractor Supply's decision to eliminate DEI roles and withdraw support for Pride festivals is a clear line in the sand, alienating Black and LGBTQ consumers whose combined buying power exceeds $2.4 trillion.” Pierce, whose agency has worked with big brands to connect with diverse audiences, added that “the move will undoubtedly increase consumer scrutiny around brand partnerships and demand greater accountability and authenticity in allyship for diversity.”

Tractor Supply representatives declined to comment beyond the company statement and did not answer questions about what DEI roles will be eliminated. It previously plugged its programs. In a February 2023 press release touting its inclusion on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Large Employers, it touted its perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Best Places to Work Corporate Equality Index, as well as its inclusion on Newsweek’s list of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity.

In its latest ranking, the Human Rights Campaign scored the company 95 out of 100.

Lauren Tucker, CEO and founder of inclusion management consultancy Do What Matters, in an email to Ad Age stated that “these wild swings from pro-DEI to anti-DEI hide the reality that today’s arrogant C-suite leaders refuse to adopt talent-centric practices that ensure everyone, including your average white dudes, are getting the support and investment they need to be engaged in the 21st-century workplace.”

“Checking boxes and folding like lawn chairs in the face of criticism from outside the company is NOT a competent management strategy,” she added.

Tractor Supply operates 2,233 stores in 49 states. The company in 2022 named former Volkswagen of America chief marketing officer Kimberley Gardiner as its CMO.

Tractor Supply in April announced an extension of its endorsement deal with country music singer Lainey Wilson, calling her its brand ambassador for 2024. She stars in an ad called “For the Life Out Here.”

Wilson has supported country music’s increasing diversity, which has included Beyoncé putting out a country album earlier this year. During an interview with “Extra” at the “People’s Choice Awards” she was asked about some of the backlash Beyoncé got. “The more the merrier,” Wilson said. “Everybody is going to have something to say about everything. I bet you wouldn't say it to her face.”