Behind Truff's sizzling rise—from food porn to a hot sauce brand on fire

What would an online community called “sauce” look like? “We started posting really cool things on this account, things we thought would resonate well with the pop culture foodie—so, food porn images, rappers with food, sexy content, women with food,” Guillen said. Within months the account drew an influential group of followers, including rap musicians and Complex magazine.

“At this moment, we decided we could continue to be this online Instagram account that just posts photos, or we could create a brand that would use this as a platform for whatever products and services we wanted to sell,” Guillen said.

After considering everything from salad dressings to barbeque sauce, the duo set out to develop a hot sauce, recognizing the category showed lots of signals of cultural resonance but had yet to have been fully realized by a brand. “Beyoncé was talking about hot sauce,” Guillen noted, and Huy Fong, the brand behind a Vietnamese-style sauce known as Sriracha, was also having a moment.

Examining grocery aisles, Truff’s founders say they discovered a category with established but not particularly exciting brands—like Cholula and Frank’s RedHot—and a lot of interesting “Ma and Pa” sauces that lacked the branding strength to command price. “We didn’t see any top-shelf, Ciroc-esque, Dom Pérignon-esque lifestyle luxury brands,” Guillen said.

Ciroc, Diageo's ultra-premium vodka brand whose celebrity-backed explosion had come just as Guillen and Ajluni came of age in nightclubs, was a particular inspiration. Like Ciroc, which touts a unique formulation (it’s distilled from rare grapes) the Truff founders sought a similar ingredient story that would support differentiation—and a premium price point. Searching for rare and pricey ingredients, they considered caviar and saffron but settled on the black winter truffle—a pungent mushroom variety that high-end chefs treasure. Organic agave nectar, organic cumin and red chili peppers are the other key ingredients, which came together over a long period of experimentation and result in a hot sauce that is not especially fiery as hot sauces go. (Tabasco and Cholula rate higher on the Scoville scale measuring heat; Truff's Hotter Sauce variety is better suited for daredevil palates, at twice the heat of the original.)

The founders describe particular attention to elements like color and viscosity, noting the importance of not only tasting good, but to photograph well as a pour, a drizzle or a splash.

The truffle—an ingredient chefs rarely pair with spicy flavors—also loaned the brand a name, and inspiration for its distinct bottle cap, which resembles a diamond-cut truffle and which Ajluni noted is an “element of virality” on its own. “It’s something you’d post about.”

Tipping Point

Only when the founders were satisfied that they had a product worthy of withstanding the scrutiny and expectations of the online community they had already created for it, Truff debuted on the @sauce account on Dec. 1, 2017. Among its posts that day was a pre-arranged video testimonial from Michelin-star French chef Ludo Lefebvre, who applauded how Truff’s combination of truffles and hot spices “broke the rules” of cooking, while he prepared an omelet using the sauce.