Why Truly is using fruit flies to market its hard seltzer

Truly Hard Seltzer is deploying unlikely stars for its newest ad—fruit flies. The normally distasteful insects are featured to promote what the Boston Beer Co.-owned brand is positioning as a tasty benefit—that it uses real fruit juice—as it seeks new momentum in the struggling hard seltzer category.
The ad, from Goodby Silverstein & Partners, shows fruit flies buzzing around the pictures of fruit on the seltzer cans, followed by text reading “fruit flies love real fruit.” The ad will get paid digital support on YouTube, ESPN, Complex, Bleacher Report, Thrillist, Buzzfeed, Food Network. It is part of a larger campaign called “Our Best Flavors” plugging the addition of real fruit juice to Truly’s entire lineup.