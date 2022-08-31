Why Truly is using fruit flies to market its hard seltzer

Matt Withington, senior director of marketing for Truly for brand owner Boston Beer Company, described the effort as Truly’s “biggest campaign this year,” backed by an estimated $10 million in media support. As for the use of fruit flies, he said, “We’re not opposed to taking risks.”

The campaign also includes a more conventional 15-second ad that presents fruit juice as creating a fuller flavor with the words “real fruit juice” flashing across the screen and a voiceover at the end saying “our best flavors just got better.” It will run on social platforms Snap, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, as well as out-of-home and traditional TV.

The campaign comes as the once-high flying hard seltzer segment continues to slump. Sales volume dropped 16% in the four weeks ending Aug. 7, Beer Marketer’s Insights recently reported, citing IRI data tracking sales in stores. Truly remains the nation’s second largest hard seltzer brand behind White Claw, but its dollar sales fell 17% in the second quarter, Boston Beer reported.