Twitter moves beyond ads with U.S. subscription service

Twitter Inc. is releasing a subscription product to users in the U.S., its largest and most valuable market, in a bid to expand its business beyond targeted advertising.

The company first launched Twitter Blue, a $2.99 monthly subscription offering that gives users access to exclusive features, in early June. It has been available in just two markets—Canada and Australia—and was rolled out in the U.S. and New Zealand on Tuesday.

Twitter Blue gives subscribers a handful of perks, including the ability to preview and change tweets before they’re sent, and customizable app icons and color themes. New options are being added this week, including one that will let subscribers read some news stories without ads.

Twitter partnered with news organizations, including USA Today, BuzzFeed and the Washington Post, and will pay those publishers a small fee in exchange for letting paying subscribers read a story without any advertising. In March, Twitter acquired Scroll, an ad-free news-reader company.