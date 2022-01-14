Why Uber’s CEO is apologizing to dogs

Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has issued an apology—and $10 off—for peoples’ furry friends after a recent Uber Eats commercial caused some dogs to become overexcited.
In the ads, which are part of Uber Eats' “Tonight I’ll Be Eating” campaign, a doorbell rings every time an Uber Eats delivery is made. The sound has apparently caused some owners’ dogs to get a bit too excited about fictional food deliveries, and some owners voiced their concerns online.
