Marketing News & Strategy

Why Uber’s CEO is apologizing to dogs

Uber Eats commercials featuring a doorbell sound have pets confused
By Jade Yan. Published on January 14, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Marketing winners and losers of the week
20220114_uberCEOApology_3x2
Credit: Uber

Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has issued an apology—and $10 off—for peoples’ furry friends after a recent Uber Eats commercial caused some dogs to become overexcited.

In the ads, which are part of Uber Eats' “Tonight I’ll Be Eating” campaign, a doorbell rings every time an Uber Eats delivery is made. The sound has apparently caused some owners’ dogs to get a bit too excited about fictional food deliveries, and some owners voiced their concerns online. 

Subscribe to Ad Age for the latest in advertising and marketing news.

More Uber Eats news
Elton John and Lil Nas X are Uber Eats' newest celebrity duo
Ann-Christine Diaz
Special Group U.S.'s 'Wayne's World' work for Uber Eats was just plain excellent
Brian Bonilla

“Hey @UberEats there is absolutely no reason to put a doorbell in your commercial with Luke and Jean-Luc. Sincerely, Dog Owners,” tweeted ESPN writer Greg Wyshynski.

 

In the comments of Wyshynski’s tweet, other dog owners wrote that “our dog goes crazy to every time that doorbell goes off. I tried to reach for the mute button but sometimes I'm not fast enough.” Others asked Uber to “please get rid of the door bell in the adverts,” for reasons including affecting dog training and anxiety. 

Uber Support’s Twitter account replied in the comments, telling people to follow the support page to be helped.

In the video, which has a lighthearted tone, Khosrowshahi says that “it was never our intention to stress out your pups, I sincerely apologize.”

As a gift following the apology, Uber Eats is offering $10 to customers to buy pet supplies in the Uber Pet Supplies hub using the code LOKI, which is a reference to the name of Khosrowshahi's dog. The announcement came with Uber’s donation of $50,000 to the ASPCA for local shelters as part of the “Betty White Challenge.”

The challenge asks people to donate to their local pet shelters, honoring White’s advocacy for animal adoption. 

In this article:

Jade Yan

Jade Yan is a general assignment reporter for Ad Age. She has worked for the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Times, along with The South Side Weekly, City Bureau and The Peoria Journal-Star.

 

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week
How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence—a regularly updated list

How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence—a regularly updated list
Walmart chief customer officer exits and head merchant retires

Walmart chief customer officer exits and head merchant retires
HP continues environmental efforts with tree-growing campaign

HP continues environmental efforts with tree-growing campaign
Wordle is every brand's favorite Twitter trend right now

Wordle is every brand's favorite Twitter trend right now
Progressive signs naming rights deal with Immortals esports team

Progressive signs naming rights deal with Immortals esports team
Instacart’s prepared-food delivery takes on DoorDash

Instacart’s prepared-food delivery takes on DoorDash
The 9 most popular insurance ad characters, ranked

The 9 most popular insurance ad characters, ranked