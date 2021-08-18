Uber hires JetBlue exec for marketing role

Uber has hired JetBlue Marketing VP Elizabeth Windram as its senior director and global head of mobility marketing, a role that covers the brand’s ride-sharing business as well as its rental car and transit operations. She will report to Uber’s VP of Global Marketing Thomas Ranese.

Windram spent nearly six years at JetBlue and before that logged time at E. & J. Gallo Winery in California where she led brands including Barefoot Wine & Bubbly. At JetBlue, she recently oversaw initiatives such as Safety from the Ground Up, which includes efforts such as encouraging crew members to get vaccinated, according to the airline’s website.

At Uber she replaces Laura Jones, who left the company earlier this year for Instacart where she serves as VP of brand and marketing.

“Uber has established itself as a business with the power to make a transformative and positive global impact,” Windram said in a statement. “I’m inspired by the leadership team, the ‘go anywhere, get anything’ vision, and the chance to help steward a brand that supports the ambitions of riders and drivers alike.”

Uber has relied on its Uber Eats business during the pandemic to overcome softness in its ride-hailing business. During an earnings call on Aug. 4, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi touted increases in gross bookings from June to July despite the impact of the delta variant. “Where markets are recovering, our mobility and delivery businesses are emerging stronger together,” he said, according to a transcript provided by Motley Fool.