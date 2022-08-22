Uber strengthens ad business in deal with e-commerce company Rokt

Uber Technologies is continuing to build out its ad business, striking a deal with e-commerce company Rokt to better target shoppers as they are checking out.
Uber can use Rokt’s machine learning technology to serve consumers highly relevant additional product options as they are checking out of their Uber purchase, such as receiving a discount offer from Hulu—a similar effect to picking up a piece of candy or magazine in the checkout line in a physical store. Advertisers include SiriusXM, Booking.com and Office Depot.
The partnership will start with the company’s delivery service Uber Eats in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Japan.