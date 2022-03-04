How brands should respond to Ukraine-Russia war

Don’t be a bystander

Some brands have been taking a wait and see approach to Ukraine and experts say that is the wrong approach. Many companies with operations in Russia such as Nike and Apple have stopped selling products there, but several marketers that do not have business overseas have remained silent. They can still contribute from a humanitarian perspective. A recent survey taken after the invasion by the Association of National Advertisers found that of the 23% of its 180 members that do business in Russia, only 25% have suspended or reduced media spending in that country. The association urged members to support U.S. sanctions against Russia.

“The line has been drawn clearly and companies most of all have to decide what side of the line they’re on,” said Gibbs. “I don’t think brands and companies can afford to be bystanders because they’re a critical part of that unprecedented response.” He said many actions can serve as a rallying cry for other marketers to step up their response as well. Several companies have pledged financial help to charities assisting Ukrainian refugees. Even small businesses are stepping in to help with creative ideas, and rallying their social media communities to follow suit. Toronto-based gift and flower shop Pictus Goods is holding a raffle and asking for donations to assist nonprofits in Ukraine, while Brooklyn-based book store Archestratus is holding a bake shop to raise money for Ukrainian relief efforts.

Haptic Lab, a design studio and shop in Brooklyn, recently urged customers on Instagram to immediately book properties in Ukraine through Airbnb, which is waiving fees for Ukrainian hosts. While the trip might not be real, the funds go directly to a person in need.

“I noticed in the past few years, when something happens, a lot of brands will tie it to the sale of a product which never felt good,” said Emily Fischer, Haptic Lab’s founder. “Sometimes, the best way to help is you want to feel that immediate connection that you are being helpful.” She said she shared the post on her account so her followers would consider a similar move. The post gained thousands of likes and dozens of comments.

