Ulta Beauty selects IPG’s Mediabrands as media AOR

Cosmetics chain will work with a bespoke unit within Mediabrands network
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on June 05, 2024.
Watch—Gen Z roundtable on gaming

Ulta Beauty has expanded its retail media business to include in-store offerings.

Credit: Bloomberg LP

Ulta Beauty has expanded its media remit with IPG. After working with Mediahub for seven years, the cosmetics retailer selected a bespoke team within IPG’s Mediabrands as its new media agency of record, tasked with handling a wider portion of Ulta’s business.

Called Team Beauty, the team includes individuals across Mediabrands’ network, including Mediahub and Kinesso.

Based out of New York, the Mediabrands unit will now handle Ulta’s media needs such as programmatic, addressable and social. It will also handle the marketer’s retail media business, UB Media, which was formerly powered by Publicis’ Epsilon.

“The team showcased incredibly deep, insightful capabilities but beyond that, a true understanding of our business and the diverse community of guests we serve,” said Brandi Pitts, senior VP, brand marketing and media at Ulta, in a statement that also highlighted Team Beauty’s “creative, data-driven approach” as assets in driving engagement and fostering connections with Ulta customers.

The appointment follows a review handled by Medialink that lasted under four months. Publicis also participated in the review, according to an individual with knowledge of the situation.

An Epsilon spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment.

As retail media has grown in popularity with both retailers and brands, many holding companies are developing tools to help. Nearly a year ago, Mediabrands debuted a product designed to help advertisers more easily and accurately navigate investments across retailer networks. Publicis has also rolled out its own offerings.

Ulta launched UB Media two years ago and has been growing its offerings to include in-store media. The company is also growing its sales, though executives have warned of a slowdown in beauty buying. Ulta reported net sales of $2.7 billion, up 3.5% from a year earlier, for its most recent quarter. To continue to boost sales, Ulta is planning new partnerships with celebrity-led brands, increasing its creator network on social media, and improving its loyalty program, according to a recent report in CNBC. Ulta is also exploring gamification and enhanced delivery options with DoorDash.

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

