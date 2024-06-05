Ulta Beauty selects IPG’s Mediabrands as media AOR

Based out of New York, the Mediabrands unit will now handle Ulta’s media needs such as programmatic, addressable and social. It will also handle the marketer’s retail media business, UB Media, which was formerly powered by Publicis’ Epsilon.

“The team showcased incredibly deep, insightful capabilities but beyond that, a true understanding of our business and the diverse community of guests we serve,” said Brandi Pitts, senior VP, brand marketing and media at Ulta, in a statement that also highlighted Team Beauty’s “creative, data-driven approach” as assets in driving engagement and fostering connections with Ulta customers.

The appointment follows a review handled by Medialink that lasted under four months. Publicis also participated in the review, according to an individual with knowledge of the situation.

An Epsilon spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment.