Unilever increases brand marketing spend, raises prices to combat inflation

Unilever is among consumer-goods makers performing a careful balancing act as they seek to pass on some price increases to customers without deterring shoppers too much. The company warned earlier this year that it’s facing the worst inflation since the financial crisis and that it will take two years to return to 2021’s profitability level.

Inflation will likely peak in the second half, around the end of the third quarter or the start of the fourth quarter, CEO Alan Jope said in a Bloomberg TV interview.

“We’re very conscious that the consumer is feeling the pinch in many parts of the world,” he said.

Despite volume declines forced by price hikes—and keeping first-half profit margin at the high end of its previously stated 16%-17% estimate for the full year—Unilever increased brand marketing spending by nearly 6% to $3.7 billion in the first half, said Chief Financial Officer Graeme Pitkethly on the company’s earnings call. The results indicate Unilever’s margin could fall as low as 15% in the second half of the year, and Jope on the call said the company isn’t giving margin guidance for the second half in part so it can maintain flexibility to spend as needed behind brands.