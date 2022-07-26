Unilever increases brand marketing spend, raises prices to combat inflation

Unilever Plc said it’s still pushing up prices as it faces the biggest cost surge in decades with “truly unprecedented” inflation hitting many of its key markets.
The maker of Dove soap and Surf detergent said it is charging shoppers more for products to help offset its own surging costs as it forecast that sales growth will exceed a previously stated range of 4.5% to 6.5%. In a sign that some shoppers are prepared to accept higher prices for consumer products, Unilever said its full-year operating profit margin will be about 16% which is within its guided range.
The stock rose as much as 3% in London.