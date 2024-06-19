Upstart automaker Ineos has ambitious marketing plans, Super Bowl a possibility

Big-ticket events
Calder declined to specify a price tag for the campaign but said Ineos has so far invested tens of millions of euros in it, with the bulk of the outlay on TV ads during popular sporting events.
Ad placements include the UEFA Euro 2024 soccer tournament, the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Formula One races and PGA golf events.
Calder said Ineos would love to advertise during more sports programming such as MLB and NFL games and even the Super Bowl, the preeminent U.S. sporting event.
Calder anticipates the campaign will run for the next four months. Ineos will then reassess its plans, which could include another burst of advertising this year, as well as figure out its 2025 marketing, Calder said.
Ineos plans advertisements on over 1,000 billboards in the U.S., Calder said, with placements largely corresponding with the brand's U.S. retail footprint of 18 dealerships. Ineos also has two dealerships in Canada.
Calder said U.S. dealers have pressed Ineos to invest in marketing and build brand awareness.
Greg Clark, Ineos' executive VP for the Americas, hopes the marketing spurs enough demand that Ineos can "deliver more than 10,000 units this year" in the U.S. and Canada.
Calder anticipates Ineos will enter five more markets in the second half of 2024, most notably China and Mexico. China, which is the world's biggest market and tilting decidedly toward EVs, will help expand reach but also prove challenging, as the Grenadier is exclusively an internal combustion engine vehicle that will meet intense competition from legacy automakers and rising Chinese brands.
Calder spoke at the Automotive News Europe Congress in Frankfurt on June 12 and said she met an attendee who had been in the auto industry for 30 years but hadn't yet heard of Ineos. The interaction, she said, convinced her the brand still has work to do.
"There's a whole world out there of people who haven't heard of us yet," Calder said.