Upstart automaker Ineos has ambitious marketing plans, Super Bowl a possibility

The TV commercial will run initially in a 60-second format and then eventually 30 seconds, Dunnakey said.

"We don't hide the fact that a lot of people haven't heard of us," Dunnakey told Automotive News. "That is a challenge. The more people have heard of us, the more people potentially we want to convert, we want to sell more cars. It's as simple as that. It's a commercial reality."

With the base price of the Grenadier set at $73,100 and Trialmaster and Fieldmaster trims priced from $80,790, the brand is targeting more affluent households. Both prices include shipping.

"We don't want to sell to everybody," said Dunnakey. "We're not a mass-market brand; we're never going to be volume. We're still pretty niche. We want the marketing to look cool, but it is going to probably only talk to a certain type of person."

Dunnakey said the commercial was filmed in Chile in April.

Ineos started formulating the campaign, with customer insight and research, around a year ago, Dunnakey said, noting that Ratcliffe was involved and gave it the green light.

Calder said the campaign and establishing the brand's tone has been her biggest corporate priority in the last six months.