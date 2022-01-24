Why Vanilla Ice and the late Bob Ross are in a Bob's Discount Furniture campaign

Bob’s Discount Furniture is calling on a bunch of famous Bobs to help it reach a wider audience. The effort, which launched today and is called “Assemble the Bobs,” includes everyone from the late Bob Ross to the brand’s founder Bob Kaufman acting as the brand’s salespeople.

The brand, owned by Bain Capital, has expanded to 150 stores across the U.S., according to its Chief Brand Officer Stephen Nesle. “We need more bobs; Bob can’t be in a million places at once,” said Nesle. “So we’re deputizing Bobs to help us spread that mission.” The campaign was produced by Arnold Worldwide and the brand's internal marketing department, LB & Co.

In one spot, an animation of the late American painter and art instructor Ross (reminiscent of the brand’s familiar Bob puppet animation) sells furniture to a woman as he paints what is supposed to be her sitting on a mattress. “That’s a forest,” says the woman, when she sees the painting. “Nature is how I express my feelings,” Bob Ross the puppet says unapologetically. Ross was previously recreated using CGI in an ad for Mtn Dew early last year.