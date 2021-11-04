Velveeta's rebrand isn't a logo—it's a cheesy lifestyle

The Italian references in the spot’s soundtrack, tagline and styling may seem a curious turn for the all-American brand, but Jeph Burton, group creative director at Johannes Leonardo, said the idea was to evoke the captivating spirit of iconic fashion and lifestyle brands.

“Velveeta has historically been firmly planted on American tables in its advertising, but that’s when it was being presented as product more than spirit,” he said. “The spirit of the brand is actually in its consumers bold enough to buck convention and do things in their own way. It immediately called to mind those iconic but romantic images of the classic Italian brands ingrained in our collective memories—Versace, Gucci, Valentino, etc. The fact that ‘la dolce vita’ could so easily be turned into ‘La Dolce Velveeta’ just managed to be the perfect excuse to pull it off.”

Hunter Hampton, group creative director at Johannes Leonardo, said that “instead of couching the product in the usual table setting, or worse, hiding it until some reveal at the end, we celebrated it throughout. It’s the new accessory indicative of the mindset you wish you had.”

In February, Velveeta will dig deeper into the “dolce Velveeta” lifestyle by appearing in the pages of Vogue, imitating fashion spreads. "We wanted to boldly go where we’ve never gone before,” Hampton said of the brand’s first time in the magazine.

“Why shouldn’t Velveeta deserve to be iconically featured in Vogue?” he said. “But rather than simply do a traditional ad buy, we wanted to try to hack the medium—turning these images into a collection of spreads, where the brand is complementary to the lifestyle it represents. Each image within the spread is complemented by a caption nodding to what they’re wearing and their lifestyle: always La Dolce Velveeta.”