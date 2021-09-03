What marketers can learn from the viral 'hellion' dog adoption site

Clauder had originally considered following in Prancer’s pawprints by creating a similarly worded Facebook post, but her marketer’s instinct thought better of it.

“It's hard to track the metrics and the ROI for a simple Facebook post,” Clauder says. “So I decided to just go out and utilize the skills that I had to create a website for him.” She also points out that while people are plagued by negativity, they’re ready to embrace positive and playful news–“some cuteness to distract themselves.”

Since going viral, Clauder has leveraged any opportunity to get the dog into a loving home, even sticking large magnets on the sides and bumper of her car that have attracted a lot of attention when she’s on the road.

“​​I've had people stop me in traffic,” Clauder says. “One passenger was holding her phone up at me at a red light and she was like, ‘This website is so good! I wish we could adopt him!’ And we're like shouting at each other in traffic. And I'm like, ‘Thanks! Just spread the link!’”

Hank loves car rides himself and Clauder isn’t shy about taking him around Houston with his head hanging out over the magnets. The duo are frequently stopped for selfies, even in the Starbucks Drive-Thru, and Clauder is always happy to oblige–it’s all publicity.