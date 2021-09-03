What marketers can learn from the viral 'hellion' dog adoption site

When Christine Clauder launched an unusual website in early July to beg dog lovers to adopt her “hellion” foster dog Hank, it wasn’t simply a shot in the dark. The former social media manager and marketing director harnessed her professional skills to seize the internet with her anti-Sarah McLachlan energy and the site went viral.
PleaseAdoptHank.com, emblazoned with the petition “please adopt this hellion” accompanied by the photo above, is a varietal feast of humor. Some of the adoption site’s jokes are dog-related (“I chopped his balls off because nobody needs to be subjected to any of his hellspawn”), some political (“He has so much energy, Governor Abbott called us to see if he could plug the Texas power grid into him”) and a great majority of it is simply the musings of an exhausted woman (“We’re all tired of Hank. Not because we don’t love him, we’re just TIRED. It’s like he drank ALL OF OUR COFFEE.”)