Virgil Abloh dies at 41, Louis Vuitton plans tribute for Tuesday

Fashion designers including Stella McCartney and Donatella Versace posted tributes to Abloh.

In a statement, Ralph Toledano, the president of the French Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion praised Abloh for “his willingness to break down barriers.” Gucci, the biggest brand at rival Kering SA, said in a post Abloh was an “inspiration to us all.”

Abloh’s influence reached beyond fashion. He designed album covers for artists including Kanye West and counted artists including Canadian rapper Drake as personal friends. South Korean pop group BTS called Abloh a “true creative genius” on its official Twitter account.

In sports, Abloh’s designs were most visible in the NBA via Louis Vuitton’s campaign with the league and in Off White x Nike collaborations worn by stars including Russell Westbrook, Draymond Green and Jordan Clarkson. Abloh also worked with Nike to design a boot for Paris St-Germain star Kylian Mbappé.

Louis Vuitton, whose womenswear design is led by artistic director Nicolas Ghesquiere, is part of the fashion and leather goods unit at LVMH that contributed more than 41% of revenue at the group in 2019.

Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Luca Solca said he estimates menswear’s contribution to total revenue at Louis Vuitton is a percentage “in the mid single digits,” with the rest coming from womenswear as well as bags and accessories. Solca expects to see strong demand in the short term for both Louis Vuitton menswear and Off-White as consumers want to “secure his last creations.”

“LVMH may have had time to elaborate a succession plan for both creative director roles, as the illness was long in the making,” Solca added. “Both posts would attract the most creative minds in the world,” he predicted.

Abloh was born in Rockford, Illinois, on Sept. 30, 1980 to Ghanaian parents. He earned a civil engineering degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison before completing a master’s degree in architecture at the Illinois Institute of Technology. Abloh is survived by his wife, Shannon, and their two children, Lowe and Grey.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.

—Bloomberg News