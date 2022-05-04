Marketing News & Strategy

Walgreens names new CMO

Linh Peters was most recently at Calvin Klein
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on May 04, 2022.
Credit: Bloomberg

Just three months after the exit of former chief marketing officer Pat McClean, Walgreens has named a new top marketer. The drugstore chain announced that Linh Peters is joining the company as senior VP and chief marketing officer.

Peters was most recently global CMO at Calvin Klein, a job she left in the fall. Prior to that year-long gig, she worked at Starbucks as VP of loyalty, licensed stores product and marketing, where she overlapped with Roz Brewer, Starbucks’ former chief operating officer and group president. Brewer was named CEO of Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens Boots Alliance last year.

Credit: Linh Peters

Peters is tasked with all marketing activities for the Walgreens brand, including design and positioning and overall strategic direction. In a statement, she noted a background that includes “laser focus” on customer experience. Many retailers are using customer experience as a point of differentiation in order to build loyalty with their shoppers.

Along with Peters’ appointment, Walgreens promoted Luke Rauch, formerly Brewer’s chief of staff, to senior VP and chief merchandising officer and named Bala Visaltha, formerly VP of e-commerce at Walmart U.S., as senior VP and chief product officer, a newly created position.

 

Walgreens said the moves come under the direction of Tracey Brown, who joined the retailer as president of retail products and chief customer officer in November.

In its most recent quarterly report, Walgreens reported a 3% rise in sales to $33.8 billion, along with net income of $806 million.

