Walgreens partners with TikTok 'granfluencers' to reach senior consumers

Walgreens has partnered with influencers The Old Gays—four openly gay TikTok personalities in their 60s and 70s, known for their dancing and comedic videos.

In the TikTok video, posted as a paid partnership on their TikTok page, Jessay Martin, Robert Reeves and Mick Peterson learn about the MyWalgreens App and the digital tools accessed through it, including the 24/7 Pharmacy Chat, Save-a-Trip refills and 90-day prescriptions, while searching for their friend Bill Lyons. “Is it easy to use for old gays like us?” Robert inquired.

Bill, too, had discovered 90-day refills through the Walgreens App, with help from a handsome delivery man.



The video, created by WPP, also features Loza Theodros, a Walgreens pharmacist at an HIV-specialized pharmacy in Los Angeles, who informs the four friends about the app’s services. Like The Old Gays, whose TikTok following totals nearly 8 million, Theodros has accumulated a social media following, with over 22,000 Instagram followers.