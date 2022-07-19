Marketing News & Strategy

Walgreens partners with TikTok 'granfluencers' to reach senior consumers

The Old Gays are senior TikTok stars who have amassed a following of over 7 million on the social media platform
By Maia Vines. Published on July 19, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Aston Martin updates wings logo, launches new brand campaign
Credit: Walgreens

Walgreens has partnered with influencers The Old Gays—four openly gay TikTok personalities in their 60s and 70s, known for their dancing and comedic videos.

In the TikTok video, posted as a paid partnership on their TikTok page, Jessay Martin, Robert Reeves and Mick Peterson learn about the MyWalgreens App and the digital tools accessed through it, including the 24/7 Pharmacy Chat, Save-a-Trip refills and 90-day prescriptions, while searching for their friend Bill Lyons. “Is it easy to use for old gays like us?” Robert inquired.

Bill, too, had discovered 90-day refills through the Walgreens App, with help from a handsome delivery man.

The video, created by WPP, also features Loza Theodros, a Walgreens pharmacist at an HIV-specialized pharmacy in Los Angeles, who informs the four friends about the app’s services. Like The Old Gays, whose TikTok following totals nearly 8 million, Theodros has accumulated a social media following, with over 22,000 Instagram followers.

More from Ad Age
Walgreens faces boycott after one store refuses to sell condoms
Ally Marotti
Senior shoppers are the new brand battlefields as loyalties fray during COVID
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Retailers like Walgreens and CVS capitalize on vaccine booster traffic—behind the marketing strategy
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Advertising has an ageism problem
Adrianne Pasquarelli

“I’ve loved seeing my worlds collide in this opportunity with The Old Gays,” Theodros said, in a statement. "They bring light to their platform just by showing themselves navigating what it’s like to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community. Whether you’re old, young, gay, straight, a pharmacist, a TikTok influencer or something in between, Walgreens pharmacy services put you in control of your care—and put it at your fingertips.”

Meanwhile, Walgreens is facing social media calls for a boycott after an employee in a Wisconsin store allegedly cited religious beliefs when he refused to sell condoms to a customer. “Instances like this are very rare,” Walgreens said in a statement. The couple’s transaction was completed at the Wisconsin location, according to Walgreens.

Sign up for Ad Age newsletters

From influencer marketing to agencies, get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox
Click here

Senior surge

Walgreens is no stranger to TikTok. The pharmacy chain's first video on the platform, showcasing one of its locations in Chicago, dates back to 2020.

The campaign’s launch comes amid a rise in social media usage among older consumers. Pew Research Center found that 73% of Americans ages 50-64, and 45% of seniors 65 and older use at least one social media site, as of last February.

With the beginning of the pandemic also came a surge in older shoppers' online purchases. Social media platforms like Facebook began targeting more seniors in their marketing efforts.

“The world is changing at a rapid rate and digitalization is a big part of it,” said Theodros.

The 2-minute clip can be found on The Old Gays TikTok page and was shared by Walgreens’ media team on Twitter. 

In this article:

Maia Vines

Maia Vines covers marketing and business news as an Ad Age intern. She previously covered consumer markets, such as retail and restaurants.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Aston Martin updates wings logo, launches new brand campaign

Aston Martin updates wings logo, launches new brand campaign
Fixed-rate pizza? Canadian chain tackles inflation in new campaign

Fixed-rate pizza? Canadian chain tackles inflation in new campaign

How Procter & Gamble disrupted insecticides with startup brand

How Procter & Gamble disrupted insecticides with startup brand
Netflix lost 970,000 subscribers in second quarter, fewer than expected

Netflix lost 970,000 subscribers in second quarter, fewer than expected
VW of America leadership change—CEO Scott Keogh departs to lead Scout EV brand

VW of America leadership change—CEO Scott Keogh departs to lead Scout EV brand
Walgreens faces boycott after one store refuses to sell condoms

Walgreens faces boycott after one store refuses to sell condoms

Chili’s hires George Felix as CMO following Tinder stint

Chili’s hires George Felix as CMO following Tinder stint
Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news

Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news