Walker Hayes explains his viral Applebee’s ad, ‘Fancy Like’

At a time where entertainers were forced to go on a hiatus due to COVID-19 preventing concerts and large-scale events, you were able to keep music going. When did you begin creating the song?

The song really isn't that old. Country Stuff (his album) was released June 4th. And I would guarantee you that “Fancy Like” was either written at the end of April or the beginning of May. We had finished Country Stuff and as soon as we finished we were like, all bets are off. Let's just break the rules, and so we wrote “Fancy Like,” I'm actually sitting in the room where we wrote it on a Monday and we knew it was going on the album that night.

The vocal that's on the track is the vocal that I cut at home that day. When you talk about bringing people together, when I think about creators, when the world is where it is right now, we all just desperately feel hopeless, but artists just want to help. You truly think to yourself “How can I write something to help people?” You don't think a song about Applebee's is going to be medicine that everybody needs, but you just want to help. I was home longer than I've ever been home in my life and that's what this song is about, it is what we do as a household, as a couple and I doubt I would have written that song if I had been gone doing shows. It came out of a special place and a special headspace. The song is a great distraction from all the division going on in the world.

Have you visited the restaurant after the hit single?

Applebee's has hooked my family with some sick gift cards, so we’ve been putting those to use. I mean, why would I go anywhere else? Applebee's has been so gracious! The fact that they had a sense of humor and had fun jumping up and using the song in the commercial was like a consideration to be a part of their family, and we loved it. Applebee's is definitely who we are, so we'll take it.

How was collaborating with your daughter on this song?

This memory is priceless, it just wasn’t calculated and that’s a great lesson to me. My daughter is learning that there's no limit. She realized that that dance she created in a couple minutes with her dad can reach the other side of the earth in a moment and make somebody happy as they learn it with somebody they love. Lela is learning the power of music. I'll do a dance to every song if my daughter wants, to me it’s really about that. Sweating on the porch with her and laughing every time I mess it up. We’re all just on cloud nine and we’re grateful.

Can we expect any future TikToks from you?

(Laughing) No, I always see [social media apps] as an exciting challenge. You figure one out and then another one comes out. I love the fact that TikTok takes all gatekeepers out of the equation. Just like we did with “Fancy Like” we literally posted a video and it got to the universe and that’s all you can ask as an artist.

What did the Pandemic teach you?

As we’re coming out of it and this song is popping, I’m having to say “yes” to really large exposures, TV spots and stuff. I have to remain true to my priorities and where this came from. This came from being with my family and so it’s really been challenging. I love the opportunity, but I want to be with my family.

Favorite go-to meal on the Applebee's Menu?

Easy! It really is the Bourbon steak. My family is alarmed if I order something different. I love the quesadilla burger, it’s really a close second to the Bourbon steak. Always the Oreo Shake, it doesn’t matter what I get, I always finish it off with that.