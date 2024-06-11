How Sam’s Club is using 50,000 customers to create new products

“Sam’s Club is pushing the boundaries of retail … with customer engagement strategies designed to get to the promises of collaborative commerce,” R. “Ray” Wang, CEO of advisory firm Constellation Research, said in a statement.

While marketers long have sought consumers to collaborate in product development, the Sam’s Club program already operates at what appears to be an unprecedented scale for such a program by any one marketer.

Beyond product development, it also creates an opportunity to use the community for social media marketing. “You’ll continue to see more user, member-generated content,” Frazier said. “That’s part of how we think about the community.”

It’s taken a little over three years to recruit the 50,000 members, he said. “We have a really high acceptance rate and an even higher retention rate.”

Walmart’s push for ‘Better’

For Bettergoods, listening to what shoppers want has also been a big part of building the brand, said Scott Morris, senior VP of private brands for food and consumables at Walmart.

Unlike the more entry-level-price focused Great Value, Bettergoods is far more focused on culinary innovation, not duplicates of existing national brands. It’s a combination of better-for-you propositions such as plant-based products with novel recipes and certified ingredients. That includes a Hatch pepper flavored corn chip where the peppers really are certified as Hatch by growers in New Mexico.

Bettergoods also includes empanadas, something shoppers certainly won’t find from Great Value. Walmart launched an apple empanada as a familiar hand-held apple pie for people unfamiliar with empanadas, while also moving things forward with novel recipes such as beef bulgogi, said Denise Wright, senior private development manager for private brands at Walmart.

Launched in April with 38 items, Bettergoods will grow to a broader assortment of 300 items across numerous categories in most U.S. stores by August. While high-end compared to Great Value, 70% of Bettergoods items will be priced under $5.