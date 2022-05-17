Walmart shares fall as inflation takes its toll

Walmart Inc. fell the most in two years after cutting its profit outlook due to inflationary pressures, especially in food and fuel.

The retail giant now sees earnings per share falling by about 1% this year, compared with a prior view of mid-single-digit gains, Walmart said in a statement Tuesday. Adjusted profit fell to $1.30 a share during the first quarter ended in late April. That trailed the $1.48 average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company, which for decades has championed “everyday low prices,” is vying for more customers as inflation pushes shoppers to look harder for bargains. But higher costs for merchandise, transportation and labor pose a growing threat to profitability. That’s raising the stakes as Walmart must decide how much of those costs they will pass along to consumers.

Walmart reported its global ad revenue was up 30% over a year ago, but that wasn't enough to relieve the profit pressure.

“US inflation levels, particularly in food and fuel, created more pressure on margin mix and operating costs than we expected,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in the statement. “We’re adjusting and will balance the needs of our customers for value with the need to deliver profit growth for our future.”