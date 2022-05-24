Walmart pulls Juneteenth ice cream after backlash

Walmart has pulled its Great Value Celebration Edition Juneteenth Ice Cream from shelves following a social media uproar and a call to remove the product by Bridge, a group focused on diversity in the marketing industry.

The retailer has removed the ice cream from stores and online, according to a person familiar with the matter. A spokeswoman for Walmart said the retailer continues to review its Juneteenth product assortment.

There remains much assortment to sort. On Walmart.com, a myriad of Juneteenth-related merchandise, largely from third-party sellers, including holiday-themed bottled water, wine, Bingo games, T-shirts and other apparel, often shown on white models, remains for sale.