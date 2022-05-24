Marketing News & Strategy

Walmart pulls Juneteenth ice cream after backlash

Retailer continues to review product assortment as Bridge group lauds step
By Jack Neff. Published on May 24, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
State Farm under fire for joining and leaving LGBTQ+ children’s book program
Credit: Walmart

Walmart has pulled its Great Value Celebration Edition Juneteenth Ice Cream from shelves following a social media uproar and a call to remove the product by Bridge, a group focused on diversity in the marketing industry.

The retailer has removed the ice cream from stores and online, according to a person familiar with the matter. A spokeswoman for Walmart said the retailer continues to review its Juneteenth product assortment.

There remains much assortment to sort. On Walmart.com, a myriad of Juneteenth-related merchandise, largely from third-party sellers, including holiday-themed bottled water, wine, Bingo games, T-shirts and other apparel, often shown on white models, remains for sale.

Credit: Walmart

“It’s great Walmart listened to the concerns and did the right thing,” said Sheryl Dajia, CEO and founder of Bridge. “I would encourage them that the next step is to increase the cultural competency of their leaders and bring diverse voices to the table during the product development process all the way through sales.”

Read Ad Age's latest news on diversity, equity and inclusion.

On the broader assortment of Juneteenth merchandise at Walmart and beyond, Dajia said, “Everyone should look at what they’re doing around Juneteenth and make sure there’s not any form of cultural appropriation of commercialization.”

Bridge was founded in large part to “elevate the voices of chief diversity officers,” she said, and companies having people in that role weigh in on plans for Juneteenth marketing would be one way to help.

More from Ad Age
Walmart’s Juneteenth ice cream controversy forces retail giant to review its assortment
Jack Neff
How brands should approach Juneteenth
Adrianne Pasquarelli
State Farm under fire for joining and leaving LGBTQ+ children’s book program
Adrianne Pasquarelli

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

State Farm under fire for joining and leaving LGBTQ+ children’s book program

State Farm under fire for joining and leaving LGBTQ+ children’s book program
Audi apologizes over China ad’s potential copyright breach

Audi apologizes over China ad’s potential copyright breach
Legendary NBC marketer John Miller to retire

Legendary NBC marketer John Miller to retire
American Girl creates podcast network to appeal to kids and their parents

American Girl creates podcast network to appeal to kids and their parents

Inside Chipotle’s breakthrough NHL mixed-reality ad

Inside Chipotle’s breakthrough NHL mixed-reality ad
Retail media networks are growing—but brands are confused on how to spend ad dollars

Retail media networks are growing—but brands are confused on how to spend ad dollars
Behind VW’s ‘reboot’ to lighter creative and more flexible media spending

Behind VW’s ‘reboot’ to lighter creative and more flexible media spending
How finance brands should be marketing during stock market upheaval

How finance brands should be marketing during stock market upheaval