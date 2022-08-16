Walmart's e-commerce, ad sales growth surpasses Amazon

Walmart also reported its global ad revenue rose “nearly 30%” last quarter, which is a slowing from the “more than 30%” reported in the first quarter, but still ahead of the 18% growth for Amazon. (Note: Walmart doesn’t report dollar figures for e-commerce or ad sales on a quarterly basis—but both are a considerably lower base than Amazon’s.)

“I can’t remember a business with the margin structure here at Walmart of the advertising business, and having 30% growth in the quarter was nice to have,” McMillon said on an earnings call. He said Walmart recently has made improvements in how it attributes in-store transactions to their advertising buys.

McMillon said he hopes the just-announced deal with Paramount+ will help it add more Walmart+ members and offset any effects from an economic downturn.

Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner said entertainment was the top feature members mentioned in research outside of delivery as a benefit they want from the program.

Walmart’s upbeat tone suggested it’s making headway in adapting to changing consumer-spending habits after a July 25 cut to its profit forecast that shook investors and spurred fears of a broader economic downturn. Soaring US inflation is forcing shoppers to pay more for essentials, eroding sales of more profitable items and prompting Walmart to mark down prices of apparel and other goods.