Walmart's e-commerce, ad sales growth surpasses Amazon

Walmart posted some strong results in e-commerce and advertising sales in comparison to one of its key competitors—Amazon—as it also surpassed Wall Street’s diminished profit expectations for the second quarter and offered a less dire annual forecast after slashing its outlook three weeks ago.
Results improved more than expected in late July thanks to a boost from back-to-school sales, lower fuel prices and more buying by wealthier customers seeking bargains, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told analysts Tuesday. The retail giant has slowed inventory growth and will be well positioned for the holiday season, he said.
Walmart’s global e-commerce sales were up 12% in the quarter, compared to 1% in its fiscal first quarter and compared to 7% for Amazon last quarter.