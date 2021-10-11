Netflix gets Walmart to sell merchandise from 'Squid Game' and other shows

Netflix Inc. will sell merchandise from several of its most popular shows on Walmart Inc.’s website, the largest deal the streaming service has ever made with a national retailer.
Walmart will sell toys from Netflix’s kids' show “Cocomelon,” baking kits from its reality franchise “Nailed It!” and t-shirts from its latest hit, “Squid Game.” Many of the items sold will be exclusive to Walmart. The partnership starts with seven shows and could expand over time, Netflix said.
After years of focusing all its energies on driving customers to its streaming service, Netflix is trying to turn its most popular shows into franchises that span merchandise, in-person experiences and video games. The company is betting that a sweatshirt or a festival will help market its service and create a more lasting connection between its customers and individual programs.