The Washington Post debuts first-ever brand campaign

According to Kristine Coratti Kelly, chief communications officer at The Washington Post, the goal of the campaign is to create awareness of the organization as a brand that covers more than just politics. In recent years, it has made a “massive” investment throughout its newsrooms in a variety of areas, including technology, personal finance and explanatory reporting, to ensure that it serves readers across the board as a core news source. “We’re doing reporting that touches people’s lives,” Kelly said.

Future spots in the campaign will continue to use the keyhole conceit to showcase the breadth of coverage across its various platforms. “Ultimately, we can show we are a multimedia news organization, not just the printed word, which is something that our Executive Editor, Sally Buzbee, talks about all the time,” said Kelly. “It’s about telling the story in the best format for that story. This [campaign] will give us an opportunity to experiment with that a little bit.”

Besides broadening its reporting, the publication has also invested heavily in international expansion, adding more foreign bureaus as well as breaking news hubs in Europe and Asia.

The Washington Post has seen considerable growth since it was purchased by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2013. At the time, it had an audience of 17 million. Today its average readership is 82 million.

“This campaign is all in support of further growth heading into next year,” Kelly said.

The new brand push arrives as other news organizations are making big investments in branding, such as The New York Times’ “Truth”-centered campaigns with Droga5 as well as CNN’s “Facts First” with Fig. On how the Post aims to stand out amidst the competition, “I personally love that we've taken a more accessible approach, something that is really easy to dive into that, to me, leaves you wanting more,” Kelly said. “My hope is that over time, we will have a collection of spots that leaves people feeling, ‘I want to go see that movie.’”