Watch Spike Lee’s ad for Fiat

As Esposito tries to help Lee discover his “inner Italian,” which includes getting him a cup of gelato, the 500e's convenience is put on display by fitting into a parallel parking spot.

The spot is largely unscripted, Stellantis said, which allows the chemistry and friendship of Lee and Esposito to shine.

The 500e’s rose gold “Inspired by Beauty” variant gets most of the screen time in the ad, while the black “Inspired by Music” version appears at the end. Both models are $37,595 with shipping and are scheduled to arrive at dealerships in the third quarter.

In addition to the 60-second production, the company said more than a dozen pieces of creative content featuring Lee and Esposito will run across Fiat's social media channels.

The campaign was created by Fiat in partnership with Rosewood Creative agency.

“As it came to Spike and Giancarlo, it wasn’t like a package deal at the time. Spike was going to direct and we were looking for somebody else that had Italian influence,” Fiat North America head Aamir Ahmed said during an April interview ahead of the ad’s release.

“And Giancarlo is such a stylish charismatic person, we wanted the right fit. We also wanted to make sure that we were attractive to the male audience, too, right? Because sometimes, small cars get typecast as cute, and they become ‘chick cars.’ There's nothing wrong with that, but then it scares off some men. We want to make sure that this car is just as appealing to men as it is to women because it‘s going to be made for everybody.”