Marketing News & Strategy

Watch Spike Lee’s ad for Fiat

The filmaker starts in and directed ‘Italy in America’ campaign
By Vince Bond Jr.. Published on May 02, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
Sports betting companies cut ad spending

Spike Lee and Giancarlo Esposito star in “Italy in America” advertising campaign for the 2024 Fiat 500e.

Credit: STELLANTIS

Longtime filmmaker Spike Lee takes his creative talents to the auto world in a new ad for the electric Fiat 500e.

Lee, who has directed films such as “Malcolm X” and “He Got Game,” stars in the spot alongside Emmy-nominated actor Giancarlo Esposito, who has appeared in numerous Lee movies. The two have known and worked together for more than 40 years. Lee also directed the spot.

The ad campaign, “Italy in America,” launched Wednesday with a 60-second online spot where Esposito shares his Italian heritage with Lee and drives a 500e.

The 500e is one of several EVs coming to the U.S. this year from Fiat parent Stellantis.

“As the all-new, all-electric 2024 Fiat 500e returns to America's shores as the first BEV from Stellantis, it marks the beginning for the brand’s sustainability mission in the U.S. by delivering what an electric car should be: lightweight, stylish, efficient and with enough range for weekly city commutes,” Olivier Francois, global chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “The all-electric Fiat 500e captures the essence of the Italian lifestyle.”

The spot is largely unscripted, Stellantis said, which allows the chemistry and friendship of Lee and Esposito to shine.

Credit: STELLANTIS

As Esposito tries to help Lee discover his “inner Italian,” which includes getting him a cup of gelato, the 500e's convenience is put on display by fitting into a parallel parking spot.

The spot is largely unscripted, Stellantis said, which allows the chemistry and friendship of Lee and Esposito to shine.

The 500e’s rose gold “Inspired by Beauty” variant gets most of the screen time in the ad, while the black “Inspired by Music” version appears at the end. Both models are $37,595 with shipping and are scheduled to arrive at dealerships in the third quarter.

In addition to the 60-second production, the company said more than a dozen pieces of creative content featuring Lee and Esposito will run across Fiat's social media channels.

The campaign was created by Fiat in partnership with Rosewood Creative agency.

“As it came to Spike and Giancarlo, it wasn’t like a package deal at the time. Spike was going to direct and we were looking for somebody else that had Italian influence,” Fiat North America head Aamir Ahmed said during an April interview ahead of the ad’s release.

“And Giancarlo is such a stylish charismatic person, we wanted the right fit. We also wanted to make sure that we were attractive to the male audience, too, right? Because sometimes, small cars get typecast as cute, and they become ‘chick cars.’ There's nothing wrong with that, but then it scares off some men. We want to make sure that this car is just as appealing to men as it is to women because it‘s going to be made for everybody.”

More auto marketing news
Nissan and Infiniti make multicultural agency change—what it means for Black and Hispanic advertising
E.J. Schultz
Why Lincoln turned its 30-second ad background track into a streamable song
Gillian Follett
GM creates chief transformation officer role as agency reviews continue
E.J. Schultz

In this article:

Vince Bond Jr.

Vince Bond is a reporter for Automotive News.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Sports betting companies cut ad spending

Sports betting companies cut ad spending
Rainn Wilson on getting ‘The Office’ gang back together for AT&T Business

Rainn Wilson on getting ‘The Office’ gang back together for AT&T Business
Gen Z roundtable on media habits—submit your questions for live May 8 event

Gen Z roundtable on media habits—submit your questions for live May 8 event
Nissan and Infiniti make multicultural agency change—what it means for Black and Hispanic advertising

Nissan and Infiniti make multicultural agency change—what it means for Black and Hispanic advertising

Claire’s for adults—how ear-piercing retailer Studs is attracting older Gen Zers and millennials

Claire’s for adults—how ear-piercing retailer Studs is attracting older Gen Zers and millennials
Airbnb is now offering stays at the X-Men mansion, Ferrari Museum and other iconic venues

Airbnb is now offering stays at the X-Men mansion, Ferrari Museum and other iconic venues
Hyatt will reward Peloton usage with loyalty points

Hyatt will reward Peloton usage with loyalty points
Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red debuts—behind the new apparel brand and its marketing approach

Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red debuts—behind the new apparel brand and its marketing approach