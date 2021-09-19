Watch Toyota’s big-budget Tundra ad that recalls the ‘truck souls’ of its past

Toyota is digging into its truck past to plug its newest pickup—the 2022 Tundra—as part of the largest U.S. ad campaign for a new vehicle launch in Toyota’s history.

A new ad breaking during NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” shows a range of older models charging through rugged landscapes, from fire to snow, culminating with a speeding shot of the Tundra laying a trail of dirt and dust, and the tagline, “Born from Invincible.”

The campaign from Saatchi & Saatchi attempts to separate the Tundra in the hotly competitive full-size pickup segment by portraying it as the product of decades of engineering learnings gleaned by Toyota from selling trucks in different corners of the globe.

“Our reveal spot sets the stage by reminding consumers that Toyota has been making some of the most dependable, toughest trucks on the planet since the 1950s,” Lisa Materazzo, group VP for Toyota marketing at Toyota Motor North America, stated in an email interview. She declined to reveal campaign spending figures but says, “we’re all in,” adding that “the Tundra launch will be the largest in Toyota’s history, reinforcing how strategically important this vehicle is to us in retaining loyal buyers and attracting new ones.”