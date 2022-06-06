What Apple Pay Later means for buy now, pay later marketers

Existing buy now, pay later brands such as Klarna, Afterpay and Affirm have skyrocketed in usage in the U.S. in the last 18 months, as each poured marketing dollars into building awareness for their brands. A recent report from Student Beans, which works with brands on student loyalty programs, found that buy now, pay later is a top trend with Gen Z students, with 30% of U.S.-based Gen Z students using the service and 21% of U.K.-based Gen Z students using it.

The top five buy now, pay later apps in the U.S. saw 11 million App Store and Google Play installations in the first five months of 2022, up 26% from the year-earlier period, according to Sensor Tower, a data intelligence provider.

But Millerbernd noted that Apple’s offering will be particularly compelling to customers because of its ease of use.

“Before, you would have to pick from multiple buy now, pay later companies,” she said, noting that customers also had to do their research—some buy now, pay later brands charge interest rates, some charge late fees, and some have differing return policies. “If a merchant or retailer was working with one you’d have to decide, set up an account and agree to the code of service,” she added. “Now, you’ll have one source.”