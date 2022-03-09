Why Hyatt-branded hotels are still operating in Russia

Related: How other brands are responding to the war

Responding to questions from Crain's this week about whether the company would continue to have a presence in Russia, a Hyatt spokesperson did not address the matter, instead reiterating the sentiment of the initial statement and confirming its relatively small footprint in the country: Hyatt operates—and does not own—five hotels in Russia, most notably, the Ararat Park Hyatt luxury hotel in Moscow.

But with every well-known American brand name that distances itself from Russia, the pressure mounts on Hyatt and its competitors to weigh the implications of following suit and cutting off business there against the backlash they could face if they don't.

It's a tricky calculation for Hyatt, says Scott Antel, a hospitality industry-focused attorney who lived in Russia for 22 years until 2015 and continues to consult with Russian hotel investors in the country. On one hand, no hotel company wants the optics of being affiliated with the aggressor in an unprovoked war, the same reason other major brands have shuttered Russian operations—even at the expense of big revenue lines. Hyatt could step away while only sacrificing the fees it receives from hotel owners, at least in the near term.

But removing a name and management service from a hotel also impacts hundreds of employees Hyatt has helped train that could then be out of work. They and future guests might harbor ill will toward the brand, which could make it difficult for Hyatt to resume business in the country.