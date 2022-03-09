Why Hyatt-branded hotels are still operating in Russia

The growing list of corporations severing ties to the Russian economy doesn't include Hyatt Hotels so far. Whether that changes in the days and weeks ahead will make another high-profile statement about the reputational risk of associating even remotely with the country's invasion of Ukraine.
Chicago-based Hyatt and its fellow major U.S. hotel chains have all been relatively quiet in recent days, while other well-known brands, including Visa, Mastercard, McDonald's, Starbucks and Apple, among others, have taken meaningful steps to at least temporarily shut down their business in Russia.
Hyatt posted on its website a humanitarian-focused statement on the situation late last week, noting the company is "heartbroken over the devastation unfolding in Ukraine and the mounting tragedies resulting from military actions, loss of life and the dislocation of hundreds of thousands of people. Our immediate focus is on the safety and well-being of our colleagues and guests in both Ukraine and neighboring countries who face these unconscionable challenges."