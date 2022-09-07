Why Lowe’s isn’t replacing its CMO following Marisa Thalberg’s exit

After two years as the chain’s top marketer, Marisa Thalberg has left Lowe’s, part of a broader shift at the home improvement store. Working as executive VP, chief brand and marketing officer, Thalberg pushed Lowe’s into new territory, spearheading innovative marketing ideas such as Petco shop-in-shops, a Valentine’s Day date night, and Halloween trick-or-treating. Her departure signals a move away from such outside-the-box concepts. It also reveals an organizational restructuring for Lowe’s, which said it will not replace the CMO role. Instead, marketing will move under merchandising.
“To improve alignment across the business and position Lowe’s for success, we need deep integration between marketing, merchandising and stores,” a company spokesman said in a statement. “Lowe’s has realigned marketing under merchandising, led by Bill Boltz, executive vice president, merchandising.”
The chain also said that longtime Lowe’s executive Jen Wilson, senior VP, brand and customer marketing, was promoted to senior VP, enterprise brand and marketing, the top marketing position, where she will report to Boltz.