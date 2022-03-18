Why stopping Russian sales is harder for food and drug brands

It’s notable that globalization has reached a point where, to some extent, companies decide which products are essential during wartime, experts say. It’s a powerful move for executives to make, especially as sanctions hit other companies like bullets.

For health care companies in particular, some of which truly provide life-saving products, there’s more room to justify why they’re continuing to do business in Russia rather than say, snack and fast-food companies, says Harry Kraemer, a professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and the former CEO of Baxter International.

“Health care companies have a responsibility to protect human life,” Kraemer said. “I don’t think it would be the right thing to not provide essential health care services to the people in Russia.”

For some food companies, on the other hand, it’s a little different. “I don’t think (Russians) deem our hamburgers as essential,” he adds.

For many food companies, the decision over what to do with Russian operations has been an agonizing one. McDonald’s shut down its 847 Russian stores last week, a move that is expected to cost it $50 million a month. It will keep paying employees in Russia and Ukraine, where it shut down 108 locations. The company has also become the target of potential trademark infringement, which could ultimately water down its brand and make it difficult to reopen in the country.

The statements companies have made to announce their scaling back in Russia have also varied, from concise to scathingly critical of Putin’s war.

The companies continuing operations in Russia must be crystal clear about why they are making that decision or risk backlash, Sharkey said.

“There’s not a black and white, right or wrong on this,” she said. “The decisions they are making are very defensible; I think they just need to be out there explaining them to the public.”