Why stopping Russian sales is harder for food and drug brands

A spokeswoman for Kraft Heinz declined to comment for this article, and a representative of Mondelez, which makes chocolate in Russia, did not respond to a request for comment. Mondelez’s business in Russia and Ukraine comprises about 3.5% of sales, according to a JPMorgan estimate.
Similar to Abbott, pharmaceutical company AbbVie, known for making arthritis drug Humira, has also suspended some operations in Russia, but only for its aesthetics products, which includes things like botox and other filler products typically used for cosmetic services.
The company continues to sell “essential and life-saving medicines,” according to a statement on AbbVie's website. Spokesman Frank Benenati did not respond to Crain’s questions about which specific products that includes.
The other moral dilemma companies face right now is whether to close down offices or manufacturing facilities in Russia that would inevitably put people out of jobs, Kraemer says. Abbott, which manufactures and sells medicines in Russia for oncology, women’s health, pancreatic insufficiency and liver health, has a chemical and pharmaceutical plant it acquired in 2014 in Voronezh, a city in southwestern Russia, according to its most recent annual filing.
It's unclear exactly how many people Abbott employs there, but there were more than 2,000 people at the time of the acquisition, according to a press release. The company did not respond to multiple requests by Crain’s for comment.
Meanwhile, AbbVie also has a physical presence in Russia through its subsidiary Allergan, which has an office in Moscow and sells products in both Russia and Ukraine. It’s unclear how many people work out of the Allergan office.
As companies across industries consider how to operate in Russia going forward, Kraemer says health care, medical device and pharma companies are typically more insulated from damage to their reputation than other types of businesses because of the type of products they provide.
“I doubt people would give a health care company a lot of grief for doing something that helps preserve life in a place like Russia right now,” he says.