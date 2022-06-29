FCC commissioner urges Apple, Google to ban TikTok from their app stores

A member of the US Federal Communications Commission pushing for Apple Inc. and Google to remove the popular Chinese-owned video app TikTok from their app stores will have a tough time getting the companies to do so.

The FCC doesn’t regulate the stores and Brendan Carr is a Republican on the agency controlled by Democrats. Its agenda is set by Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, who was appointed by President Joe Biden.

In a letter to Apple and Google that was disclosed Tuesday, Carr called TikTok “a sophisticated surveillance tool that harvests extensive amounts of personal and sensitive data.”

The FCC didn’t immediately reply to a request to comment. TikTok, Apple and Alphabet Inc.’s Google declined to comment.