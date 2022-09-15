Wordle debuts ads—luggage brand Rimowa is the first

Ads will only run on desktop versions of the game, according to a New York Times spokesman. Wordle will not include sponsored words and advertisers will have no control or say over the game itself, the spokesman added.

Beginning on Tuesday, Wordle will showcase Rimowa in a display banner format. Ads will be both static and video. The following week, Rimowa will choose a brand-related word, like “rivet,” for example, that users can play as part of a custom Wordle that is separate from the game itself.

“We will be able to participate in the Wordle word that will be linked to the Rimowa name and be something synonymous with what we stand for,” said De Vitis. She added that since Wordle’s players are more affluent, the campaign will be more targeted in reaching the travel brand’s luxury customers.

Wordle plans to offer exclusive sponsorships and “rotational units, including our proprietary Flex Suite, which are unique to The Times and designed to be beautiful and engaging,” according to the Times spokesman. The Flex Suite is the Times’ proprietary suite of native ad formats.